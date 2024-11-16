California high school football game played in the snow, below-freezing temperatures

High School

Baldwin Park traveled roughly 100 miles to take on Big Bear for a playoff game in the snow.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

When you think of California, you think of sunny beaches and palm trees. But, it‘s not like that all the time.

On Friday night, in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 high school football quarterfinals, Baldwin Park traveled to Big Bear where the cold weather reached below-freezing temperatures, but provided an epic memory for all those involved when snow began to fall.

Some areas in Southern California will get very cold weather, especially in the desert areas, but football in the snow is rare.

Local reporter for the Southern California News Group took on the weather and posted videos and images on Twitter/X.

