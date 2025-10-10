California High School Football Games of Week; How to Watch (10-10-2025)
The best of the best for high school football games Oct. 10-11 in California. Look for updates throughout the night.
- CALIFORNIA | High School football scores
FRIDAY (All 7 p.m. unless noted)
#1 St. John Bosco (6-0) vs. #10 Orange Lutheran (3-3)
(At Orange Coast College)
WATCH: NFHS
Orange Lutheran would no doubt like to payback the Braves for ending its season last season 20-17 in the Southern Section playoffs, following a 28-24 regular season win. Both teams lost a ton to graduation and both seem at midseason form, especially Bosco, coming off a 70-point eruption last week in a win over JSerra Catholic.
#24 Vista Murrieta (5-1) at #3 Corona Centennial (5-1)
WATCH: NFHS
Since a 33-27 overtime loss to Santa Margarita, Centennial has scored at least 42 points in four straight wins, including the landmark 43-36 triumph over Mater Dei. Vista Murrieta is led by senior QB Bryson Beaver, who has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He's thrown for 7,661 career yards and 76 touchdowns. Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan goes for career victory No. 301.
#7 Santa Margarita (4-2) at #4 Mater Dei (5-1)
(At Santa Ana Stadium)
WATCH: NFHS
Every game in the Trinity League is terrific, but this one figures to offer even more juice considering Santa Margarita, led by first-year coach and former NFL great Carson Palmer, is trying to get where Mater Dei is at. The Monarchs have probably the best receiving trio in America with Ohio State-bound Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr., along with USC-bound tight end Mark Bowman. All benefits Wisconsin-bound QB Ryan Hopkins, a dual threat. Santa Margarita features QB Trace Johnson, RB Jaion Smith and TE Luke Gazzaniga, college-bound players all, and perhaps the return of game-breaker Trent Mosley, a 5-11, 175-pound WR and KR headed to USC. He's been out all season with injury.
#22 Chaparral (3-3) at #13 Murrieta Valley (5-1)
WATCH: NFHS
Don't be fooled by Chaparral's record with losses to San Juan Hills (38-33), San Clemente (35-34) and Mission Viejo (36-21). The Pumas are led by 4-star junior QB Dane Weber (107 of 145, 1,718 yards, 19 TDs), who has 11 college offers. Murrieta Valley counters with one of the state's top senior running backs in Jeremiah Watson, who has rushed for 938 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Nighthawks average 447 yards per game so expect a lot of offense.
Yorba Linda (5-1) at #25 San Juan Hills (4-2)
WATCH: NFHS
San Juan Hills wants to get the sting out of a 33-10 loss at Corona del Mar last week and with an offense that averages 410 yards per game, including 246 from senior QB Timmy Herr (95 of 131, 1,475 yards, 16 TDs; 264 yards rushing, 6 TDs), the Stallions are well equipped. These teams have met four times since 2010, each winning twice, including a 26-16 win by San Juan Hills last season.