High School

California High School Football Games of Week; How to Watch (10-10-2025)

Top 10 teams Santa Margarita versus Mater Dei highlights the five best games of the week in California

Mitch Stephens

The Santa Margarita Eagles travel to Santa Ana Stadium to face off with Mater Dei on Friday in the top game of the week on Oct. 10. Santa Margarita senior DB Siua Holani (14) will have his hands full with Mater Dei's talented receiving brigade.
The Santa Margarita Eagles travel to Santa Ana Stadium to face off with Mater Dei on Friday in the top game of the week on Oct. 10. Santa Margarita senior DB Siua Holani (14) will have his hands full with Mater Dei's talented receiving brigade. / Terry Jack

The best of the best for high school football games Oct. 10-11 in California. Look for updates throughout the night.

FRIDAY (All 7 p.m. unless noted)

#1 St. John Bosco (6-0) vs. #10 Orange Lutheran (3-3)
(At Orange Coast College)

California High School football
Orange Lutheran junior wide receiver Nico Bland will look to add to his team-leading 417 yards and four touchdowns receiving on Friday against St. John Bosco / Jack Beasley

WATCH: NFHS

Orange Lutheran would no doubt like to payback the Braves for ending its season last season 20-17 in the Southern Section playoffs, following a 28-24 regular season win. Both teams lost a ton to graduation and both seem at midseason form, especially Bosco, coming off a 70-point eruption last week in a win over JSerra Catholic.

#24 Vista Murrieta (5-1) at #3 Corona Centennial (5-1)

WATCH: NFHS

Since a 33-27 overtime loss to Santa Margarita, Centennial has scored at least 42 points in four straight wins, including the landmark 43-36 triumph over Mater Dei. Vista Murrieta is led by senior QB Bryson Beaver, who has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He's thrown for 7,661 career yards and 76 touchdowns. Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan goes for career victory No. 301.

#7 Santa Margarita (4-2) at #4 Mater Dei (5-1)
(At Santa Ana Stadium)

WATCH: NFHS

Every game in the Trinity League is terrific, but this one figures to offer even more juice considering Santa Margarita, led by first-year coach and former NFL great Carson Palmer, is trying to get where Mater Dei is at. The Monarchs have probably the best receiving trio in America with Ohio State-bound Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr., along with USC-bound tight end Mark Bowman. All benefits Wisconsin-bound QB Ryan Hopkins, a dual threat. Santa Margarita features QB Trace Johnson, RB Jaion Smith and TE Luke Gazzaniga, college-bound players all, and perhaps the return of game-breaker Trent Mosley, a 5-11, 175-pound WR and KR headed to USC. He's been out all season with injury.

#22 Chaparral (3-3) at #13 Murrieta Valley (5-1)

WATCH: NFHS

Don't be fooled by Chaparral's record with losses to San Juan Hills (38-33), San Clemente (35-34) and Mission Viejo (36-21). The Pumas are led by 4-star junior QB Dane Weber (107 of 145, 1,718 yards, 19 TDs), who has 11 college offers. Murrieta Valley counters with one of the state's top senior running backs in Jeremiah Watson, who has rushed for 938 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Nighthawks average 447 yards per game so expect a lot of offense.

Yorba Linda (5-1) at #25 San Juan Hills (4-2)

WATCH: NFHS

San Juan Hills wants to get the sting out of a 33-10 loss at Corona del Mar last week and with an offense that averages 410 yards per game, including 246 from senior QB Timmy Herr (95 of 131, 1,475 yards, 16 TDs; 264 yards rushing, 6 TDs), the Stallions are well equipped. These teams have met four times since 2010, each winning twice, including a 26-16 win by San Juan Hills last season.

manual

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California