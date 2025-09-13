High School

California High School Football Games of Week; How to Watch (9-12-2025)

San Diego Lincoln can make giant statement with win at home against Mission Viejo; Pittsburg travels to Riordan in possibly the Northern California regular season game of the year

Corona Centennial's offensive line will need to play its 'A' game to keep Mater Dei in check during Friday's home game against the Monarchs.
The best of the best for high school football games Sept. 12-13 in California. Look for updates throughout the night.

FRIDAY (All 7 p.m. unless noted)

Serra (0-2) at #1 St. John Bosco (3-0)

St. John Bosco senior defensive end Dutch Horisk (41) had a huge game last season in a win over Serra, 56-16. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Looks like a mismatch on paper, but Serra, which gave then No. 4 Folsom all it could handle before losing 56-42 in its opener, has a lot of pride. They lost previously to the Bulldogs, 56-16 and 45-0, the latter in the 2022 state Open Division title game. Might be a trap game for the Braves, coming off a tough 21-14 comeback win over national No. 4 St. Frances Academy. SJB offensive coordinator Steven Lo held the same position at Serra before taking post for Braves.

#2 Mater Dei (3-0) at #8 Corona Centennial (2-1)

Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins, a Wisconsin commit, will need a big game Friday at Corona Centennial. He had a big second quarter in the team's win at St. Thomas Aquinas last month in a season-opening win. / Robson Lopes

These state and perennial nation powers are quite familiar with each other, having faced off 15 times since 2007. Mater Dei has won 10 of them, including the last seven in a row including twice last season, 36-7 and 42-25.

#3 Mission Viejo (3-0) at #11 Lincoln San Diego (3-0)

Lincoln players celebrate their second state title in three years at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo after winning CIF Division 1-AA title on Dec. 13, 2024 / Photo: Todd Shurtleff

Perhaps another trip game, this one for Mission Viejo, coming off a resounding 53-14 win over Folsom as JD Hill sacked 5-star QB Ryder Lyons five times. Lincoln has taken care of business against over-matched opponents, beating Punahou (57-29), Long Beach Poly (36-20) and Arbor View (50-31). Each team has won the CIF State Division 1-A title the last two seasons, Lincoln in 2024. Lincoln can make a loud and emphatic statement with a win here.

#4 Sierra Canyon (3-0) at #19 Downey (3-0)

No trap game here, as the visiting Trailblazers will have its work cut out against a Downey team that squeaked out two early wins over Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (24-21) and Orange Vista (35-34) before blowing out Millikan, 55-7. The Vikings, led by terrific senior QB Oscar Rios (committed to Arizona), average a whopping 494 yards of offense per game, but face a defense that hasn't given up a point. The offense, meanwhile has piled up 143 points, led by senior QB Laird Finkel (778 yards passing, six TDs).

#17 Gardena Serra (2-1) at #7 Orange Lutheran (2-1)

Both teams licking wounds after humbling defeats last week, Serra dropping a 41-21 game to Los Alamitos, while the Lancers dropped a tough 30-24 game at Basha (Chandler, Ariz.). Serra has a big point to prove, having last four straight years to Orange Lutheran, all very competitive games, including last season's 21-13 defeat at home.

SATURDAY

#20 Pittsburg (2-0) at #16 Riordan (2-0)

Perhaps the Northern California regular season game of the year pits two high powered offense that last year produced a 56-42 Pittsburg victory and nearly 1,000 yards. Riordan returns most of its offensive firepower from the game including four-year starting QB Mike Mitchell, a Vanderbilt commit, along with four Division 1 committed receiver, led by Oregon State bound Cynai Thomas. Pittsburg lost most of its top offense weapons but senior QB and first-year starter Carlos Torres (39 of 54, 591 yards, 7 TDs) has looked good in the first two weeks.  

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

