California High School Football Games of Week; How to Watch (9-12-2025)
The best of the best for high school football games Sept. 12-13 in California. Look for updates throughout the night.
FRIDAY (All 7 p.m. unless noted)
Serra (0-2) at #1 St. John Bosco (3-0)
WATCH: NFHS Network
Looks like a mismatch on paper, but Serra, which gave then No. 4 Folsom all it could handle before losing 56-42 in its opener, has a lot of pride. They lost previously to the Bulldogs, 56-16 and 45-0, the latter in the 2022 state Open Division title game. Might be a trap game for the Braves, coming off a tough 21-14 comeback win over national No. 4 St. Frances Academy. SJB offensive coordinator Steven Lo held the same position at Serra before taking post for Braves.
#2 Mater Dei (3-0) at #8 Corona Centennial (2-1)
WATCH: NFHS Network
These state and perennial nation powers are quite familiar with each other, having faced off 15 times since 2007. Mater Dei has won 10 of them, including the last seven in a row including twice last season, 36-7 and 42-25.
#3 Mission Viejo (3-0) at #11 Lincoln San Diego (3-0)
WATCH: NFHS Network
Perhaps another trip game, this one for Mission Viejo, coming off a resounding 53-14 win over Folsom as JD Hill sacked 5-star QB Ryder Lyons five times. Lincoln has taken care of business against over-matched opponents, beating Punahou (57-29), Long Beach Poly (36-20) and Arbor View (50-31). Each team has won the CIF State Division 1-A title the last two seasons, Lincoln in 2024. Lincoln can make a loud and emphatic statement with a win here.
#4 Sierra Canyon (3-0) at #19 Downey (3-0)
WATCH: NFHS Network
No trap game here, as the visiting Trailblazers will have its work cut out against a Downey team that squeaked out two early wins over Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (24-21) and Orange Vista (35-34) before blowing out Millikan, 55-7. The Vikings, led by terrific senior QB Oscar Rios (committed to Arizona), average a whopping 494 yards of offense per game, but face a defense that hasn't given up a point. The offense, meanwhile has piled up 143 points, led by senior QB Laird Finkel (778 yards passing, six TDs).
#17 Gardena Serra (2-1) at #7 Orange Lutheran (2-1)
WATCH: NFHS Network
Both teams licking wounds after humbling defeats last week, Serra dropping a 41-21 game to Los Alamitos, while the Lancers dropped a tough 30-24 game at Basha (Chandler, Ariz.). Serra has a big point to prove, having last four straight years to Orange Lutheran, all very competitive games, including last season's 21-13 defeat at home.
SATURDAY
#20 Pittsburg (2-0) at #16 Riordan (2-0)
WATCH: RIORDAN STREAM
Perhaps the Northern California regular season game of the year pits two high powered offense that last year produced a 56-42 Pittsburg victory and nearly 1,000 yards. Riordan returns most of its offensive firepower from the game including four-year starting QB Mike Mitchell, a Vanderbilt commit, along with four Division 1 committed receiver, led by Oregon State bound Cynai Thomas. Pittsburg lost most of its top offense weapons but senior QB and first-year starter Carlos Torres (39 of 54, 591 yards, 7 TDs) has looked good in the first two weeks.