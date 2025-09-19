California High School Football Games of Week; How to Watch (9-19-2025)
The best of the best for high school football games Sept. 19-20 in California. Look for updates throughout the night.
FRIDAY (All 7 p.m. unless noted)
St. Louis-Honolulu, Hawaii (3-0) at #1 St. John Bosco (4-0)
WATCH: NFHS Network
The only time the programs have met was in 2014, a 63-14 St. John Bosco home win when future NFL QB Josh Rosen threw for 228 yards and a touchdown and Sean McGrew rushed for 176 and three more scores. The 2025 Braves are led by sophomore QB Kao Malau'ulu (42 of 65, 742 yards, 11 TDs, 1 interception). St. Louis has wins over Kahuku (20-0), Bishop Montgomery (34-27) and Milliani (44-14).
#2 Mission Viejo (4-0) at McCallie-Chattanooga, Tenn. (3-1)
WATCH: McCallie YouTube
First meeting between the programs. McCallie is ranked No. 4 in Tennessee by MaxPreps, but coming off a 20-10 loss to Ensworth. Mission Viejo is led by Ohio State bound QB Luke Fahey (79 of 107 (74%) for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions.
#4 Corona Centennial (3-1) at Rancho Cucamonga (1-3)
WATCH: NFHS Network
Don't be fooled by the Cougars' record. They've lost winnable games to Murrieta Valley (28-26), Orange Lutheran (27-24) and Chaparral (54-42), all teams that have been among the Top 25 in the state. The visiting Huskies are coming off one of their biggest wins in school history, a wild 43-36 triumph at home against Mater Dei. SEE STORY
#5 Mater Dei (2-1) at Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas (4-0)
WATCH: NFHS, MaxPreps
Expect Mater Dei to come in focused and a little angry after its loss at Corona Centennial last week. Then again, watch for the Gaels to come in more than focused, having all four games to Mater Dei in its storied history, including 31-15 last season and 24-21 in Las Vegas in 2002. Gorman's passing game, led by Hawaii commit Maika Eugenio (66 of 82 (.805 percent), 1,044 yards, 14 TDs), is lethal with five receivers that have at least 11 catches. Mater Dei has all sorts of firepower, led by Wisconsin-bound QB Ryan Hopkins and Ohio State-bound WRs Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr.
#6 Sierra Canyon (4-0) at #8 Orange Lutheran (3-1), Thursday
WATCH: NFHS
Sierra Canyon dominated this one from start to finish, winning 41-9.
#7 De La Salle (3-0) at Grant-Sacramento (2-2), 7:15 p.m.
WATCH: NFHS Network
Grant is the defending state Division 2-A champion but had a rough four-game stretch. De La Salle has cruised the last two weeks and its defense hasn't allowed a touchdown all season. The Spartans won last year's matchup, 42-14