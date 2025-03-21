California high school football: Pittsburg announces 2025 schedule
As the fall grows closer, California high school football programs continue to release their 2025 schedules.
The Pittsburg Pirates, who have won four straight North Coast Section Division 1 titles, could once again be a major contender as they look to get over the hump and win the school's first state title. Falling short last season, losing to Lincoln-San Diego 28-26 in the CIF state D1-A title game, the Pirates return to the gridiron with more left to prove.
The Pirates lose a core of their top players, five who signed letters of intent to Division I programs: UCLA-bound safety Jadyn Hudson and defensive end JuJul Walls, Wake Forest bound running back Jamar Searcy, safety Dominik Calhoun (Boise State) and linebacker Etene Pritcherd (San Diego State).
They'll also need to replace All-Bay Area quarterback Marley Alcantara.
Despite that, third-year head coach and longtime assistant Charlie Ramirez has scheduled ambitiously, including a nonleague onslaught that includes West Catholic Athletic League power Riordan, two-time state champion Marin Catholic, Nevada stallwarth Bishop Manogue, along with perennial Central Coast Section standout Los Gatos.
Below is the Pirates' schedule for this upcoming fall, with the official kickoff times still to be determined.
2025 Pittsburg Pirates Football Schedule
Aug. 29: vs. Granite Bay
Sept. 6: at Bishop Manogue (Reno, Nevada)
Sept. 13: at Archbishop Riordan
Sept. 26: vs. Marin Catholic
Oct. 3: at Los Gatos
Oct. 10: vs. Heritage
Oct. 17: at Liberty
Oct. 24: vs. Deer Valley
Oct. 31: at Freedom
Nov. 8: vs Antioch