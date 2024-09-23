California high school football player slaps opponent pre-snap, coaches laugh (video)
A California high school football player at Verbum Dei High in Los Angeles slapped an opponent across his helmet at the line of scrimmage before the ball was snapped.
In a video posted on Twitter/X by former high school football coach Chris Fore, it appears the Verbum Dei defender - playing cornerback in the white jersey to the right side of the video - lines up to defend a Mary Star of the Sea wide receiver.
Notice, the linemen on offense and defense aren't even set or even in a stance, indicating the ball is not close to being snapped.
The Verbum Dei player gets face to face with the Mary Star wideout like one might see in press coverage, but then proceeds to slap the Mary Star player with his right hand pre-snap.
The video continues to show Verbum Dei coaches on the near sideline laughing in reaction to the slap. The player looks over to the sideline before casually walking off the field.
Mary Star defeated Verbum Dei 63-0 on Friday, Sept. 20. Verbum Dei is 0-4 and has been outscored 190-15 so far this season.
Clyde Ellis, who says he's a coach at Verbum Dei, responded to Fore's post in disgust.
"I’m one of the coaches in this video and I’m disgusted by these comments and the actions of this player. The school president was standing to the left of me, and he can tell you all that we were not laughing at the actions of this one player. This is never a laughing matter," Ellis wrote.
Fore later posted he spoke to the head football coach at Verbum Dei, Kevin Smith.
"That's good to know. I've spoken with your HC, I'm glad the kid was removed from the program."
