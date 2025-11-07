California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - November 7, 2025
There are 373 games scheduled across California on Friday, November 7, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as Murrieta Valley hosts Corona del Mar, and San Juan Hills takes on Downey.
California High School Football Games To Watch - November 7, 2025
11 ranked matchups highlight California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 41 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Clovis East vs Central East, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Clovis North vs Buchanan at 7:00 PM. The final game, Frazier Mountain vs Immanuel Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 31 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs St. Ignatius, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Archbishop Riordan vs Serra at 7:00 PM. The final game, Rancho San Juan High School vs Greenfield, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 25 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, North Hollywood vs Sylmar, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Wilson vs Linfield Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 18 Northern Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Enterprise vs Foothill, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Williams vs Maxwell, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 41 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Tamalpais vs Napa, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Clayton Valley Charter vs De La Salle at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 28 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Lancaster vs Burbank, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Esparto vs Marysville, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 25 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Valhalla vs Fallbrook, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by San Pasqual vs Helix at 7:00 PM. The final game, O'Farrell vs Palo Verde Valley, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 115 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Bell Gardens vs Western Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Yorba Linda vs Los Alamitos at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
