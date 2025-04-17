California high school football: Servite opens 2025 at Corona Centennial
It was a tale of two halves for Servite football in 2024.
The Friars started the season 6-0, including signature wins over Murrieta Valley, Chaminade and Notre Dame. Even started Trinity League play with a victory over JSerra.
The latter half of the season ended in a five-game losing streak, including a CIF Southern Section Division 1 loss to Sierra Canyon in the opening round of the postseason.
Nevertheless, just a few short years after a 1-9 season, Servite coach Chris Reinert has turned the Friars around. The 2025 nonleague schedule indicates a wan-to when it comes to getting ready for the gauntlet of the Trinity League, which is home to defending national champions Mater Dei.
SERVITE 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Servite opens its fall campaign at Corona Centennial, the public school power in the CIF Southern Section before hosting Murrieta Valley, which was the runner-up in the Division 2 final.
