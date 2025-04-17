High School

California high school football: Servite opens 2025 at Corona Centennial

Servite will take on two Big VIII and two Mission League programs in its nonleague slate.

Tarek Fattal

Servite will start its 2025 campaign on the road at Corona Centennial.
Servite will start its 2025 campaign on the road at Corona Centennial. / Donn Parris

It was a tale of two halves for Servite football in 2024.

The Friars started the season 6-0, including signature wins over Murrieta Valley, Chaminade and Notre Dame. Even started Trinity League play with a victory over JSerra.

The latter half of the season ended in a five-game losing streak, including a CIF Southern Section Division 1 loss to Sierra Canyon in the opening round of the postseason.

Nevertheless, just a few short years after a 1-9 season, Servite coach Chris Reinert has turned the Friars around. The 2025 nonleague schedule indicates a wan-to when it comes to getting ready for the gauntlet of the Trinity League, which is home to defending national champions Mater Dei.

SERVITE 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Servite opens its fall campaign at Corona Centennial, the public school power in the CIF Southern Section before hosting Murrieta Valley, which was the runner-up in the Division 2 final.

feed

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California