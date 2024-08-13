California high school football: Top offensive players in Los Angeles City Section
The Los Angeles City Section rivals any state association or section when it comes to all-time great high school football players.
Names like Anthony Davis and Charles White (San Fernando High) come to mind. How about Warren Moon (Hamilton High) and John Elway (Granada Hills)? More recent names that might ring a bell include wideouts Michael Thomas (Taft High) and Steve Smith Sr. (University High).
Despite most of the elite high schoolers coming out of the CIF Southern Section nowadays, there are still big recruits playing in the City Section. Here are the biggest offensive names to keep an eye on during the 2024 season.
CITY SECTION TOP PLAYERS
1. Jaden O'Neal, QB, Narbonne, Jr. (Oklahoma)
The most highly-touted prospect in the City Section. O'Neal transferred from Newport Harbor and will be eligible immediately to kick off his junior campaign. O'Neal will have a lot of weapons at his disposal.
2. David Sandy, ATH, LA Jordan, Sr.
Sandy did a little bit of everything in 2023. He passed for 343 yards and three TDs, but also ran for 2,904 yards and 39 TDs. He also tallied 65 tackles and had two INTs.
3. Eduardo Cuevas, QB, Franklin, Sr.
One of the section's top quarterbacks tossed for 1,939 yards and 19 TDs as a junior.
4. Darrell Stanley, RB, Birmingham, Sr.
Stanley ran for 1,208 yards and 18 TDs. He tallied 100-or-more yards rushing in seven games last season. He averaged 110 yards per game on the ground.
5. Steve Perez, WR, Banning, Sr.
An All-City performer in 2023, Perez is one of the best wideouts in the Section after recording 907 yards receiving on 50 receptions and five TDs. He also rushed for five scores and tallied 335 yards rushing on 58 carries.
6. Kameryn Hurst, ATH, Carson, Sr.
Hurst split carries with Jerry Misaalefua last year at tailback, the backfield is all Hurst's now. He ran for 945 yards and 10 TDs on 103 carries in 2023. Look for Hurst to have well over 1,000 yards rushing in 2024.
7. Branden Morales, RB, Angelou, Sr.
Morales ran for 1,621 yards and 21 scores as a junior. He did it in 179 carries while averaging 124.7 yards per game.
8. Dredon Fowles, RB, Birmigham, Sr.
The speedster. Fowles ran for 565 yards and eight TDs on just 74 carries last season, splitting carries with Ronnell Hewitt, who is now at Westlake High. (STORY ON FOWLES)
9. Xavier Grant, RB, Gardena, Sr. (Air Force)
Grant ran for 831 yards and six TDs last season, and will likely be the No. 1 threat for Gardena's offense in 2024.
10. Diego Montes, QB, Kennedy, Jr.
Montes threw for 1,850 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore. His best football is ahead of him. He also was the team's second-leading rusher.
11. Keenan Jackson, QB, King/Drew, Sr.
Jackson has big-time breakout potential, according to coach Joe Torres. Jackson tossed for 1,442 yards and 11 TDs in 2023.
12. Jonas Leal-Paz, WR, Eagle Rock, Sr.
Leal-Paz had 834 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns last seaon, which earned him All-City honors as a junior.
13. Nicholas Quintanilla, ATH, Angelou, Jr.
Quintanilla ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored 20 touchdowns in 2023. He was also the receiving leader with 618 yards and nine TDs.
14. Allen Blaylock, WR, Narbonne, Jr.
Blaylock was the team's top receiver in 2023 with 717 yards receiving on 59 receptions and seven TDs.
OTHERS TO WATCH
(Name, position, school, class)
Marcello Aguilar, QB, Cleveland, Sr.
Isaac Andrews, ATH, Fairfax, Jr.
Kenneth Brown, RB, Lincoln, Sr.
Pete Eneliko, RB, San Pedro, Sr.
Jayden Garcia, RB, Garfield, Sr.
Xavier Grant, RB, Gardena, Sr.
Antrell Harris, WR, Birmingham, Sr.
Keanu Kelly, QB, Panorama, Sr.
Giovanni Nelson, WR, Kennedy, Sr.
Alan Ortiz, RB, Roosevelt, Sr.
Xavier Owens, WR, Narbonne, Jr.
Tavon Pickett, ATH, Dymally, Sr.
Nicholas Quintanilla, ATH, Angelou, Jr.
Donovan Shirley, QB, Fairfax, So.
LeHenry Solomon, WR, Palisades, Jr.