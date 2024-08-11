High School

Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section preseason rankings (8/11/2024)

Mater Dei, Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco are ranked No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, heading into the 2024 season.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

CJ Lavender helped key Mater Dei's 35-0 win over Serra in the 2023 CIF Open Division title game. Lavender is now a junior.
CJ Lavender helped key Mater Dei's 35-0 win over Serra in the 2023 CIF Open Division title game. Lavender is now a junior. / Photo: Joe Bergman

August is here. That mean's high school football is here, too.

The CIF Southern Section's season officially kicks off Aug. 22-24, better known as Week 0, which will be headlined by Thursday night's matchup between defending Division 1 champions Mater Dei and Corona Centennial at the Santa Ana Bowl.

But before the ball is kicked off, a tackle is made, or a ball is thrown, here is SBLive's preseason Top 25 rankings for the CIF Southern Section.

TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 25-20 | No. 19-15 | No. 14-10 | No. 9-6 | No. 5-1

The top players by position have already been released, see who the best players in SoCal are below:

PRESEASON TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS

(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent)

1. Mater Dei

A lot of returning talent with a new coach. Only time will tell if we'll see a difference; vs. Corona Centennial (Aug. 22)

2. Corona Centennial

All eyes on 5-star QB Husan Longstreet; at Mater Dei (Aug. 22)

3. St. John Bosco

Braves are talented, as usual, but will have inexperience a QB; at Florida Chaminade-Madonna (Aug. 24)

4. Mission Viejo

The Diablos' pass attack is among the best in California; vs. Santa Margarita (Aug. 24)

5. Sierra Canyon

Trailblazers are looking to be a mainstay in the Division 1 playoffs after breaking through for the first time in 2023; at Hawaii Punahou (Aug. 16)

6. Orange Lutheran

QB TJ Lateef, RB Steve Chavez, OL Sam Utu, TE Aj Ia, LB Talanoa Ili, DL Auma Jennings, and DB Benjamin Alefaio are all impact players; at Gardena Serra (Aug. 23)

7. JSerra

Lions have finished third in the Trinity League in each of the last two seasons; vs. Sierra Canyon (Aug. 23)

8. Santa Margarita

There's buzz surrounding this program heading into 2024. The Eagles could shake things up in the Trinity League; at Mission Viejo (Aug. 24)

9. Gardena Serra

Talent and experience at key positions. This Serra team could end up in the Division 1 playoffs; vs. Orange Lutheran (Aug. 23)

10. Murrieta Valley

QB Bear Bachmeier and RB Dorian Hoze will lead a high-powered offense; at Rancho Cucamonga (Aug. 23)

11. Los Alamitos

Cal commit Alonzo Esparza enters his fourth straight year as a varsity starter; vs. Anaheim Western (Aug. 23)

12. San Clemente

Defense will anchor the Tritons; at Chaparral (Aug. 23)

13. Long Beach Poly

Young, but ultra talented - and fast; at Folsom (Aug. 23)

14. Loyola

The Cubs are back in the Mission League. Coach Drew Casani is up for the challenge; at Cathedral (Aug. 23)

15. Rancho Cucamonga

Ofa Fifita takes over for Brian Hildebrand as head coach, the program announced Aug. 11; vs. Murrieta Valley (Aug. 23)

16. Oaks Christian

Lions are loaded, but have inexperience at QB; at Chaminade (Aug. 23)

17. Warren

Madden Iamaleava at QB, Jace Brown and Jalen Ross out wide = problem for defensive secondaries; vs. Hawaii Kamehameha (Aug. 23)

18. Palos Verdes

Ryan Rakowski is only getting better, sophomore QB; at Hawaii 'Ioani (Aug. 24)

19. Servite

Friars have a great mix of experience returning and impact transfers; vs. Utah East (Aug. 23)

20. Oak Hills

UCLA commit Karson Cox will be racking up yards this fall; vs. Aquinas
(Aug. 23)

21. Upland

A Darryl Thomas-coached team will always be stout defensively and 'pound the rock'; vs. La Habra (Aug. 23)

22. Oxnard Pacifica

Pacifica is in the Marmonte League now; at West Ranch (Aug. 23)

23. Edison

Chargers return veterans in key positions; at Clovis West (Aug. 23)

24. Chaparral

Andrew Ramer thinks this squad could be his best; vs. San Clemente (Aug.23)

25. Newbury Park

Brady Smigiel leading the way at QB; vs. Millikan (Aug. 23)

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

