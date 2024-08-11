Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section preseason rankings (8/11/2024)
August is here. That mean's high school football is here, too.
The CIF Southern Section's season officially kicks off Aug. 22-24, better known as Week 0, which will be headlined by Thursday night's matchup between defending Division 1 champions Mater Dei and Corona Centennial at the Santa Ana Bowl.
But before the ball is kicked off, a tackle is made, or a ball is thrown, here is SBLive's preseason Top 25 rankings for the CIF Southern Section.
PRESEASON TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent)
1. Mater Dei
A lot of returning talent with a new coach. Only time will tell if we'll see a difference; vs. Corona Centennial (Aug. 22)
2. Corona Centennial
All eyes on 5-star QB Husan Longstreet; at Mater Dei (Aug. 22)
3. St. John Bosco
Braves are talented, as usual, but will have inexperience a QB; at Florida Chaminade-Madonna (Aug. 24)
4. Mission Viejo
The Diablos' pass attack is among the best in California; vs. Santa Margarita (Aug. 24)
5. Sierra Canyon
Trailblazers are looking to be a mainstay in the Division 1 playoffs after breaking through for the first time in 2023; at Hawaii Punahou (Aug. 16)
6. Orange Lutheran
QB TJ Lateef, RB Steve Chavez, OL Sam Utu, TE Aj Ia, LB Talanoa Ili, DL Auma Jennings, and DB Benjamin Alefaio are all impact players; at Gardena Serra (Aug. 23)
7. JSerra
Lions have finished third in the Trinity League in each of the last two seasons; vs. Sierra Canyon (Aug. 23)
8. Santa Margarita
There's buzz surrounding this program heading into 2024. The Eagles could shake things up in the Trinity League; at Mission Viejo (Aug. 24)
9. Gardena Serra
Talent and experience at key positions. This Serra team could end up in the Division 1 playoffs; vs. Orange Lutheran (Aug. 23)
10. Murrieta Valley
QB Bear Bachmeier and RB Dorian Hoze will lead a high-powered offense; at Rancho Cucamonga (Aug. 23)
11. Los Alamitos
Cal commit Alonzo Esparza enters his fourth straight year as a varsity starter; vs. Anaheim Western (Aug. 23)
12. San Clemente
Defense will anchor the Tritons; at Chaparral (Aug. 23)
13. Long Beach Poly
Young, but ultra talented - and fast; at Folsom (Aug. 23)
14. Loyola
The Cubs are back in the Mission League. Coach Drew Casani is up for the challenge; at Cathedral (Aug. 23)
15. Rancho Cucamonga
Ofa Fifita takes over for Brian Hildebrand as head coach, the program announced Aug. 11; vs. Murrieta Valley (Aug. 23)
16. Oaks Christian
Lions are loaded, but have inexperience at QB; at Chaminade (Aug. 23)
17. Warren
Madden Iamaleava at QB, Jace Brown and Jalen Ross out wide = problem for defensive secondaries; vs. Hawaii Kamehameha (Aug. 23)
18. Palos Verdes
Ryan Rakowski is only getting better, sophomore QB; at Hawaii 'Ioani (Aug. 24)
19. Servite
Friars have a great mix of experience returning and impact transfers; vs. Utah East (Aug. 23)
20. Oak Hills
UCLA commit Karson Cox will be racking up yards this fall; vs. Aquinas
(Aug. 23)
21. Upland
A Darryl Thomas-coached team will always be stout defensively and 'pound the rock'; vs. La Habra (Aug. 23)
22. Oxnard Pacifica
Pacifica is in the Marmonte League now; at West Ranch (Aug. 23)
23. Edison
Chargers return veterans in key positions; at Clovis West (Aug. 23)
24. Chaparral
Andrew Ramer thinks this squad could be his best; vs. San Clemente (Aug.23)
25. Newbury Park
Brady Smigiel leading the way at QB; vs. Millikan (Aug. 23)
