California High School Girls Basketball Southern Section Computer Rankings (1/16/2025)
The 2024-25 California high school girls basketball season has passed the midway point and High School on SI continues to roll out its weekly computer rankings for the CIF Southern Section.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest CIF Southern Section girls basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 16, 2025:
CALIFORNIA SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Ontario Christian (21-1)
2. Mater Dei (17-2)
3. Sierra Canyon (16-1)
4. Etiwanda (12-4)
5. Rancho Christian (15-3)
6. Bishop Montgomery (14-3)
7. Westlake (13-4)
8. Crean Lutheran (17-3)
9. Ventura (18-1)
10. La Salle (16-2)
11. Rancho Cucamonga (17-2)
12. Hart (14-5)
13. Santa Margarita (15-5)
14. Fairmont Prep (14-5)
15. Flintridge Prep (11-1)
16. Valencia (17-3)
17. King (18-4)
18. Summit (13-3)
19. San Clemente (14-5)
20. Buena (16-3)
21. Saint Joseph (17-2)
22. Moreno Valley (14-5)
23. Buena Park (13-5)
24. Harvard-Westlake (14-3)
25. Beckman (12-6)
26. Bonita (16-4)
27. Claremont (12-7)
28. Sage Hill (10-7)
29. Villa Park (17-4)
30. Marlborough (11-5)
