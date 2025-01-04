California high school student-athlete and father killed in Fullerton plane crash
The Huntington Beach High School community is mourning the death of multi-sport athlete Kelly Reid, who was a standout in girls flag football, soccer and lacrosse.
Reid, and her father, Pascal, were killed in a plane crash Thursday in Fullerton, California.
Reid was a junior, the class of 2026.
According to the Daily Pilot, "... the two were aboard a Van’s Aircraft RV-10 that struck Michael Nicholas Design Factory, a furniture warehouse. Reid's father was "the registered owner of the small single-engine plane, according to Federal Aviation Administration records."
The Daily Pilot's report says the aircraft went down just minutes after taking off from Fullerton Airport and climbing to 900 feet before turning around in an attempt to return to the airport, but crashed roughly 1,000 feet from the runway.
Eleven others were hospitalized and eight more were treated at the scene.
The Huntington Beach girls soccer Instagram account posted a tribute to Reid.
"Yesterday our soccer family suffered an unimaginable loss. Kelly Reid and her father Pascal were tragically lost in a plane crash. Kelly was an amazing girl...genuine and kind with such passion for life," the post reads. "Kelly was a loved member of the varsity team and wore the number 6. The number 6 symbolizes love, creating harmony, and taking care of others. I cannot think of a better way to describe our special number 6. Kelly was a natural caregiver and always put others first. She will be deeply missed. Her father was at every single game, always so proud of his daughter. Our love and prayers go out to Tara and Rebekah Reid."
Reid earned All-Sunset League honors in flag football after tallying 1,738 yards and 22 touchdowns on 123 receptions.
