California High School Wrestling Coach Arrested, Booked

A California high school wrestling coach has been booked and charged with lewd and lascivious acts involving a child.

According to a report by VVNG, Gene Richard Griffith III was identified as the suspect in an ongoing investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Griffith is a wrestling coach at Hesperia High School.

Hesperia Unified School District released a statement noting that they become aware of allegations involving a Hesperia High School employee and immediately took it to the local authorities.

School Quick Notified Authorities Concerning Matter

“Consistent with our safety protocols, the District took immediate action and turned the investigation over to the Hesperia Sheriff’s Department,” the release from the district stated. “An arrest has been made, and the suspect has been placed on leave.”

The 36-year-old Griffith was arrested by detectives earlier this week and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for violation of Penal Code 288(c)(1) - Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child. It has been noted in the report that additional victims could be out there, which is why the released the booking photo of Griffith.

It was a quick investigation by the Crimes Against Children Detail of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Detectives started investigating the report late on Tuesday, May 5, and arrested Griffith a day later.

Hesperia Has Had Success On The Mats In Recent Years

The Hesperia Unified School District also noted in a press release that they are “committed to supporting any students or staff members impacted by this news.”

“Our dedicated counseling and support teams are available to provide guidance and resources to ensure our campus environments remain focused on the well-being and learning of our students.”

California has passed legislation to protect the rights of survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Victims of childhood sexual abuse have until age 40 or within five years of discovering psychological injury caused by the abuse to file a civil lawsuit.

Hesperia High School has found plenty of success over the years on the wrestling mats in California high school competition. They won the MRL title three years running from 2023 through 2025, were CIF individual runner-ups in both 2023 and again in 2024, and reached the Div. I duals semifinals in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Located in Hesperia, San Bernardino County in California, Hesperia is a four-year public high school. Established in 1984, the Scorpions are home to notable alums such as UFC fighter Dominick Reyes, former WWE professional wrestler Melina Perez, NFL player Marcel Reece and MLB player Chris Smith.