California junior quarterback Mike Mitchell commits to Vanderbilt
He's not the tallest quarterback — something he's heard his whole life — but Mike Mitchell Jr. is one of California's best.
Rather than stay close at nearby Cal, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Riordan-San Francisco junior committed to Vanderbilt Saturday morning. Academics, relationships with coaches and playing in the Southeastern Conference were major reasons why he picked the Commodores.
Mitchell is Vanderbilt's first football commitment from the 2026 class. Riordan (1-2) is at the end of its bye week and will resume play Sept. 28 at home against Sacred Heart Cathedral.
"It's a blessing being able to play in the best conference in all of college football and get a great education at the same time," he told 247Sports. "Vandy is building something special with everything they're doing and I feel like I will be a great addition."
Mitchell has been a starter at Riordan since his freshman season. Blessed with impecabble footwork and rifle right arm, he's completed 351 of 580 passes in 21 games during his career for 4,701 yards and 49 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.
Mitchell is ranked the No. 28 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2026 by 247Sports and is the No. 53 player overall in California.
Vanderbilt, located in Nashville, Tenn., is one of 11 schools that have offered him a scholarship. The others include Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Ole Miss, Oregon State and Washington State.
Mitchell is surrounded by future college players on his squad including 2025 recruits, 4-star wide receiver Chris Lawson (Washington commit) and 3-star linemen Losipini Tupou (Arizona) and Peter Langi. Five other juniors on the Crusaders have multiple offers, including 4-star lineman tommy Tofi, 3-star receivers Cynai Thomas and Judge Nash and 3-star offensive lineman Michael Langi.
