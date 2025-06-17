California's best girls basketball high school freshman shines in USA debut
Tatianna Griffin, known as 'Tati' or 'Tea Time' on Instagram, took the high school basketball scene in California by storm last year as a freshman.
The standout freshman helped to anchor Ontario Christian to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title with a stellar performance in the finals, tallying 29 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over blueblood Etiwanda.
Griffin, who was named High School On SI's Freshman of the Year for 2024-25, averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists this past season en route to the Lady Knights' 30-2 season.
Now she's making headlines at the international level.
Griffin made her USA Basketball debut on Monday for the U16 women's team with an impressive scoreline of 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and five steals in just 17 minutes. She was 7 of 14 from the field in USA's 113-52 win over Venezuela in the FIBA U16 Women's AmeriCup group stage in Mexico.
Griffin, who was recently ranked the No. 7 overall prospect regardless of class by ESPN, is the only player from Southern California on the U16 USA roster.
USA will take on Puerto Rico Tuesday and Argentina on Wednesday to finish the group stage before the knockout stage begins on Friday (quarterfinals).
There are only two groups of four in the tournament (eight total teams). Group B includes Mexico, Canada, Columbia and Panama.
The championship is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 22.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: