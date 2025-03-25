All-CIF 2025 Southern California girls basketball team by High School On SI: Aliyahna Morris is Player of the Year
High School On SI, which is the high school sports arm for Sports Illustrated, has compiled an All-CIF Southern California girls basketball team that encompasses the top players from the CIF Southern, City and San Diego sections from the 2024-25 season.
The team is highlighted by Player, Defensive, Offensive, Breakout, Newcomer, Freshman and Coach of the Year honors.
The following team is a representation of SoCal's best players that takes into consideration value to their respective team, performance, participation, team accolades, and level of competition.
The All-CIF SoCal team consists of seven yearly awards, a 1st Team (11) and 2nd Team (11).
2025 YEARLY AWARDS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aliyhana 'Puff' Morris, Etiwanda, Sr. (CAL)
Aliyahna Morris led Etiwanda to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final before going on to help the Eagles win the CIF State SoCal regional and CIF State Open Division titles.
The Cal commit and McDonald's All-American selection averaged 24 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season en route to Etiwanda's 28-5 campaign, which was capped with a historic third straight CIF State Open Division crown.
Morris finishes her career with four CIF Southern Section Open Division final appearances, two CIF Southern Section Open Division championships, and three CIF State Open Division titles.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, So.
Kaleena Smith is likely to be the face of high school girls basketball for the next two years after dazzling us in her freshman and sophomore seasons. The standout sophomore averaged 23.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.5 steals per game this season while making 92 shots from downtown at a 36% clip.
Smith is being recruited by all the top college programs, including UConn's Geno Auriemma.
Smith led Ontario Christian to a 30-2 season and historic run by winning the program's first-ever CIF Southern Section Open Division title over Etiwanda. Smith scored 30 or more points five times with a season-high 37 points against La Jolla Country Day on Feb. 25.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Grace Knox, Etiwanda, Sr. (LSU)
The enforcer.
Grace Knox is all business when she steps onto the floor, injecting her ultra-competitive nature, physical game and nose for the ball on the defensive end of the floor. The LSU commit and McDonald's All-American averaged 16.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season.
Her presence helped Etiwanda win its third straight CIF State Open Division crown, which has never been done before.
BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bay Cardova, Mission Hills, So.
Cardova averaged a team-high 15 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a sophomore to lead San Marcos Mission Hills to the CIF San Diego Section Open Division title.
Mission Hills finished the season 23-9 and took on some of SoCal's top programs in Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon, and even faced national powerhouse Sidwell Friends (D.C.). Cardova scored 23 points against Sidwell Friends and 16 points against Etiwanda.
She standout season will put everyone on notice for the next two seasons.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Hamiley Arenas, Notre Dame/SO, Fr.
That's right — there's another Arenas scoring at will. There was Izela, Alijah, and now there's Hamiley, for now ...
The standout freshman was torching the nets for Notre Dame all season, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals in 25 games in her first season as a varsity player.
The 5-foot-10 guard scored 30 points or more seven times, including a career-high 40 points against Santa Monica on December 9. Her most impressive stat: 148 free throw attempts. She converted on just 66%, but i
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Tati Griffin, Ontario Christian
Griffin has a strong case to be the National Freshman of the Year after helping the Lady Knights to a CIF Southern Section Open Division victory over Etiwanda with a stellar 29 points and 11 rebounds in the final.
The dazzling freshman averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to help anchor a 30-2 season at Ontario Christian.
The 29 points she dropped in the title game was her career high.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Stan Delus, Etiwanda
He's on the loose ... it’s Stan Delus.
Delus led Etiwanda to a third straight CIF State Open Division crown with a 75-59 victory over Archbishop Mitty (for a third consecutive time) to mark the first time a boys or girls basketball team has won the Open Division three straight times.
Despite falling short in the CIF Southern Section final, Delus guided his team to avenge that loss over Ontario Christian with a 67-62 win on the road just 10 days later.
Etiwanda went 28-5 this season and is a combined 92-11 in the last three campaigns under Stan Delus.
ALL-CIF SOCAL 1ST TEAM
(Name, School, Year, College [if committed])
Samari Bankhead, Windward, Sr.
Gold Coast League MVP
Jordin Blackmon, Bishop Montgomery, Sr.
14.7ppg, 6.9rpg; Del Rey League MVP
Addison Deal, Mater Dei, Sr. (IOWA)
19.9ppg, 7.0rpg, 5.9apg; Trinity League MVP; McDonald's All-American
Lev Feiman, Brentwood, Sr. (UC SAN DIEGO)
15.4ppg, 7.2rpg, 3.5apg, 2.6spg; All-Gold Coast League selection
Arynn Finley, Etiwanda, Jr.
12.4ppg, 3.4apg, 4.1rpg, 2.4spg; CIF State Open Division champion
Jade Fort, Hamilton, Sr.
22.3ppg, 3.7rpg, 1.6spg; City Player of the Year; City Open Division champion
Amalia Holguin, Sage Hill, Jr.
14.2ppg, 3.8rpg, 4.1apg, 2.4spg; CIF State Division I runner-up
Emilia Krstevski, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
12ppg, 8rpg, 2bpg; All-Mission League selection
Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
27ppg, 10rpg; Mission League MVP
Adyra Rajan, Fairmont Prep, Jr.
23ppg, 6.4rpg, 3spg; San Joaquin League MVP
Julia Wilson, Rancho Christian, Sr. (GONZAGA)
21ppg, 6.3rpg; CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion
ALL-CIF SOCAL 2ND TEAM
Kinidi Curl, Hamilton, Sr.
Sydney Douglas, Ontario Christian, Fr.
Mathis Dritz, Westlake, Jr.
Karisma Lewis, Buena, Jr.
Alanna Neale, Ontario Christian, Sr.
Mai’ana Norita, Victory Christian Academy, Jr.
Tess Oldenberg, Chino, So.
Bella Spencer, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.
Delaney White, Oak Park, Jr.
Amaya Williams, Mater Dei, Sr.
Ebbony Wilson, Inglewood St. Mary’s, Sr.
