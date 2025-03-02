Ontario Christian girls basketball sparks era of dominance with Open Division victory
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA — It was a classic matchup of talent versus experience.
Ontario Christian possesses the top sophomore in the country in Kaleena Smith with two top freshmen in Tati Griffin and Sydney Douglas. Etiwanda has two McDonald's All-Americans in Grace Knox and Aliyahna Morris, who've been the foundation for the Eagles' fourth straight Open Division final.
It was fair to think Etiwanda might win the night, especially with savvy coach Stan Delus at the controls. And maybe, Ontario Christian might be too young for the moment ...
Wrong.
Ontario Christian freshman guard Tati Griffin torched the nets for 29 points and hauled in 12 rebounds to anchor the Lady Eagles to a 65-63 victory over Etiwanda and lift the program's first-ever CIF Southern Section Open Division plaque at the Toyota Arena Saturday night.
Griffin was 11 of 19 from the field and made four of her eight attempts from downtown. Star sophomore Kaleena Smith had 13 points, eight assists and was 7 for 8 from the free throw line. The team's third leading scorer — another freshman — Sydney Douglas, who tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.
Two freshmen and a sophomore. It means the Ontario Christian girls basketball era is officially underway and sparked it by taking down a blue blood program in Etiwanda to announce its arrival.
“Job’s still not done,” Ontario Christian coach Aundre Cummings told the Press-Enterprise. “We get about 24 hours to celebrate and then we have to go get state. But they should enjoy this. They’ve done something (win the Open Division) that the school has never done. These girls have just bought in so much.”
Griffin has an all-around game. She can shoot, drive, rebound and defend. But she already has the mental toughness of a veteran. She hit a monster 3-pointer to give Ontario Christian a 63-62 lead with 1:31 to play.
“I always remain confident in myself,” Griffin said. “I work hard every day. I take no days off, even when I’m sick.”
Morris finished with 20 points on 7 of 23 shots for Etiwanda. Knox had nine points and five rebounds while Arynn Finley added 14 points. Shaena Brew had 10 assists.
Both teams will advance to the CIF State Open Division playoffs. The state office will announce the state playoff pairings Sunday afternoon.
