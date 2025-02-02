California’s best high school basketball players shine at NBA’s Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA — The Intuit Dome — home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers — played host to the Trinity-Mission League showcase Saturday, which marked the arena’s first-ever full day of high school basketball.
Some of the nation’s best talent was on display under one roof. Each class was represented well, too.
California’s best freshman Shalen Sheppard of Brentwood had 13 points and a number of impressive plays against Campbell Hall. Mater Dei’s DeMarcus Henry is a highly-ranked sophomore who scored 23 points against St. John Bosco.
Top juniors Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco and Tyran Stokes of Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks dazzled. McCoy had 20 points with multiple dunks. Stokes had 23 points in a defeat.
The senior class was highlighted by 2025 McDonald’s All-American Nik Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake — a Duke commit — who tallied 18 points against St. Francis. USC commit Elzie Harrington of St. John Bosco played a great floor game in win over rival Mater Dei.
The night’s biggest performance came from Colorado commit Isaiah Johnson of Campbell Hall, who scored a day-high 39 points with 17 (of 19 free throws) in the Vikings’ 70-67 win over Brentwood.
The Intuit Dome is impressive, and had players in awe.
“Having a game like that in an NBA arena is like a dream come true,” Johnson said.
“The kids were loving it,” Chaminade athletic director Todd Borowski said. “They were all taking photos”
RECAP OF EACH GAME
Sierra Canyon 63, Notre Dame 54: Maxi Adams and Gavin Hightower anchored the win, scoring 21 and 23 points, respectively. Tyran Stokes had 23 points. Sierra Canyon will be the No. 2 seed and Notre Dame will be the No. 3 seed in the Mission League tourney.
Harvard-Westlake 59, St. Francis 52: Isaiah Carroll had 22 points to lead the Wolverines, and Nik Khamenia had 18 in the victory. DeLan Grant had 22 for St. Francis. Harvard-Westlake will be the No. 1 seed in the Mission League tournament next week.
Campbell Hall 70, Brentwood 67: The Vikings earn a big Gold Coast League victory that keeps them in the hunt for a league title. Isaiah Johnson had 39 points. Shalen Sheppard
St. John Bosco 66, Mater Dei 57: Brandon McCoy had several dunks in en route to a big Trinity League win that lifted the Braves to a 7-2 record in league play. Demarcus Henry had 23 points for the Monarchs.
Crespi 53, Alemany 38: Nevada commit Peyton White led the Celts with 18 points and eight rebounds. The victory helped Crespi earn a first-round bye in the Mission League culminating tournament next week. Crespi will play the winner of Alemany-St. Francis at home on Monday.
Loyola 76, Chaminade 55: The Cubs made five 3-pointers in the opening quarter led by Quincy Watson, who finished with a game-high 23 points, including a total of six 3s. Jack Jeffery added 18 points in the Cubs’ victory.
Chaminade was led by senior Jonas Thurman’s 18 points and freshman Brycen Butler’s 14 points.
The win earned Loyola a home game in the first-round of the Mission League culminating tournament, which starts Sunday.