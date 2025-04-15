California's top high school baseball freshmen in 2025: Vote for the best
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls them 'Diaper Dandies'.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster has coined the phrase to highlight freshman talent that is performing at a high level. The names on this list are doing exactly that.
The following high school baseball freshmen are standouts statistically for their respective teams in California. The names might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but clearly these young stars are helping their teams win from the plate or the mound at whatever level they may be playing.
Numbers don't lie.
Take a look at the top performing California high school baseball freshmen in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL FRESHMEN IN CA
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 14, 2025)
1. Mike Martinez, Modesto Christian
Martinez leads all freshmen in the state in strikeouts with 90 in 43 innings of work. He's a two-way player that bats .400 with 24 hits, 15 RBI and six doubles. Modesto Christian is just 4-17 this year, Martinez is a big bright spot.
2. Riley Salvemini, Woodland High
Salvemini is the state leader in RBIs among freshmen with 30 in 16 games while batting .552 with 32 hits, seven doubles, five triples and two homers. He's also 3-1 in six appearances with a 2.13 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.
3. Luke DeGiorgio, Long Beach St. Anthony
This freshman is having a stellar year from the plate, batting .304 with 19 RBIs on 17 hits and two homers for the 13-8 Saints.
4. Aaden Lopez, Jurupa Hills
This outfielder is batting .490 with 25 hits, 15 RBIs and 28 runs in 15 games. Lopez is also 3-0 in seven appearances from the bump, striking out 30 batters in 30 2/3 of work.
5. Jonah Boyd, Ayala
Boyd is batting .466 with 17 RBIs on 27 hits with six doubles in 19 games for the 13-6 Bulldogs, who are also 9-0 in the Palomares League.
6. Joshua Soriano, San Francisco Burton
Speedster. Soriano has scored 26 runs in 15 games, and he's also stolen 34 bases, which is second-best in California among freshmen.
7. Gabriel Acevedo, KIPP King
Acevedo leads the state in stolen bases with 37. He's batting .548, has 17 hits, 11 RBIs and scored 25 runs in 10 games.
8. Brogan Witcher, Bakersfield Liberty
Big bat. Witcher leads California freshmen in home runs with five. He's knocked in 11 runs on 18 hits with a batting average of .360.
9. Orion Gonzalez, Castaic
Gonzalez is batting . 328 with 19 hits, 12 RBIs, four doubles and two dingers. The standout freshman is holding his own in the tough Foothill League.
10. Nate Ruan, Carson
Ruan is one of the best freshman in the LA City Section. The middle infielder is batting .400 with 22 hits, 10 RBIs, and scored 19 runs.
VOTING POLL
