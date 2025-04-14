Top 25 California Southern Section high school baseball rankings (4/14/2025)
Here are the latest high school baseball ranking in the CIF Southern Section as of April 14.
Corona High, ranked No. 1 in the country in most polls, lost its first game of the season at the National High School Invitational in North Carolina. Huntington Beach and La Mirada also participated in the national event.
St. John Bosco, Aquinas and Los Alamitos rise in this week's rankings.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, APRIL 14
1. Corona (17-1)
The Panthers are mortal ... they lose their first game in North Carolina at the National High School Invitational.
2. Huntington Beach (15-2)
Huntington Beach has a strong showing in North Carolina. Big week against Los Alamitos this week.
3. La Mirada (15-4)
Kevin Jeon continues to lead the way: 22 hits, 14 RBIs, five homers.
4. Crespi (16-1)
The Celts are 11-1 in Mission League play, good enough for first place ... for now.
5. St. John Bosco (13-4)
Braves have won five of their last six Trinity Leaue games, including a sweep of Orange Lutheran.
6. Aquinas (15-1)
Falcons have won 10 straight.
7. Harvard-Westlake (13-6)
Wolverines are just one game back of Crespi in the Mission League.
8. Villa Park (14-5)
Jake Nobles is having a great year. 3-1 from the bump with 37 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
9. Orange Lutheran (14-4)
Lancers are sitting at 3-3 in Trinity League play ahead of a series with Santa Margarita.
10. Santa Margarita (11-7)
Eagles are scratching and clawing to get back into the mix.
11. Los Alamitos (15-4-2)
Big series with Huntington Beach coming up for the Griffins that could jump them up the rankings.
12. Foothill (15-6)
Crestview showdown with Cypress Wednesday and Friday.
13. El Dorado (16-5)
Hawks are 10-2 at home.
14. Sierra Canyon (11-9)
Trailblazers need results to earn an automatic playoff spot.
15. Mater Dei (12-6)
Put up or shut up time for Mater Dei. Big series with JSerra this week and sitting at 2-4 in league play.
16. Vista Murrieta (10-5-1)
Mustangs have six players with double figures in hits through 16 games.
17. Royal (16-3)
The Highlanders are 6-0 in the Coastal Canyon League with a monster pitching staff. Dustin Dunwoody and Dean Barkman are a combined 10-0 from the mound.
18. West Ranch (13-6)
Wildcats sitting in first place in the Foothill League at 7-1. Ty Diaz leads the team with 25 hits.
19. Servite (12-6)
The Friars are in second place in the Trinity League at 3-3 ahead of this week's series with surging St. John Bosco.
20. Mira Costa (16-2)
Mustangs are rolling — winners of 14 straight. 6-0 in the Bay League.
21. Millikan (14-5)
Rams sit atop the Moore League. Ben Keisler leads the team with 23 hits and 21 RBIs.
22. Westlake (14-4)
The Warriors find ways to win late. Coach Wally Barnett loves the drama ...
23. Cypress (12-9)
Cypress sitting atop the Crestview League at 4-2.
24. Corona Centennial (11-5)
Huskies will look to bounce back from a rough week against Norco (losing 2 of 3) in a series with Roosevelt.
25. Arcadia (18-2)
Apaches are 8-0 in the Pacific League.
