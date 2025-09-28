California's top high school basketball leagues clash at UCLA in all-day showcase
Last year's Trinity-Mission League Showcase was at the Intuit Dome in February. It was a success in so many different ways. Thousands of high school basketball fans came to enjoy the top-notch hoops in a state-of-the-art facility at a fraction of the price it would cost to watch an NBA game in Steve Ballmer's masterpiece — the home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
The day was dedicated to seeing Mission League and Trinity League schools partake in league competition. And while that's all fine and well, there was something about the grandios nature of the event that still felt like it was missing something ...
The powers that be nailed in this season. Instead of league games, the 'Trinity-Mission League Challenge' will be exactly that — a challenge that might settle the debate: Which league is better? This year's soiree will highlight the two leagues clashing against each other in an all-day event at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, November 22, at UCLA.
"We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Trinity-Mission League Challenge. This event will provide a platform for some of the best student-athletes in Southern California to compete in a world-class venue," tournament director Dan Shell said. "The schedule promises a day full of thrilling basketball, and we’re excited to welcome both returning and new teams to this incredible event at the iconic venue of UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.”
Crean Lutheran and Campbell Hall are two programs that will compete in the event against each other, but neither team is in the Trinity or Mission League. Alemany and Chaminade — two Mission League programs — are not participating in the event.
The event will be broken up into a day session and a night session. The day session will feature four games starting at 9:30 a.m. and the night session will include three games starting at 5:30 p.m.
THE SCHEDULE
DAY SESSION
9:30 AM - Servite vs. Loyola
11 AM - Orange Lutheran vs. St. Francis
12:30 PM - Crean Lutheran vs. Campbell Hall
2 PM - Mater Dei vs. Crespi
NIGHT SESSION
5:30 PM - JSerra vs. Sierra Canyon
7 PM - Santa Margarita vs. Notre Dame
8:30 PM - St. John Bosco vs. Harvard-Westlake
TICKETS
Tickets will go on presale Wednesday through Thursday, Oct. 1-2. General on-sale begins Friday, Oct. 3 through Paciolan at UCLAtickets.edu, the official ticketing provider of Pauley Pavilion. Tickets will also be available at the Pauley Pavilion Ticket Office.
The Day Session and Night Session will require tickets specific its respective session. To attend both sessions will require two tickets.
TOP PLAYERS, TEAMS
The Mission League is home to California's best high school basketball teams and players. Harvard-Westlake won back-to-back CIF State Open Division championships in 2023 and 2024. Notre Dame Sherman Oaks was the CIF Southern Section Open Division runner-up in 2025. Sierra Canyon won the CIF State Division I title this past March.
The Trinity League has its accolades and high-caliber players, too. St. John Bosco won the CIF State Division I crown in 2024. Mater Dei is one of the most decorated high school basketball programs in America led by longtime coach Gary McKnight, who's California's all-time winningest coach with 1,294 wins.
Both leagues — from top to bottom — possess college-level coaching and players.
MISSION LEAGUE'S TOP PLAYERS
C - Cherif Millogo, St. Francis, Jr.
G - Brandon McCoy, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
F - Maxi Adams, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
F - Brannon Martinsen, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
G - Joe Sterling, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.
G - Amir Jones, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.
F - Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame, Sr.
G - NaVarro Bowman, Notre Dame, Jr.
F - Zach White, Notre Dame, Sr.
G - Quincy Watson, Loyola, Sr.
G - Josiah Williams, Crespi, Sr.
G - Isaiah Barnes, Crespi, Jr.
G - Carter Barnes, Crespi, Jr.
TRINITY LEAGUE'S TOP PLAYERS
F - Christian Collins, St. John Bosco, Sr.
F - Tajh Ariza, St. John Bosco, Sr.
G - Kaiden Bailey, Santa Margarita, Sr.
F - Brayden Kyman, Santa Margarita, Sr.
G - Jaden Bailes, JSerra, Sr.
G - Luke Barnett, Mater Dei, Sr.
G - Malloy Smith, Mater Dei, Sr.
G - Osh King, Orange Lutheran, Jr.
F - Jake Schutt, Servite, Sr.
