California's top performing high school baseball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
It's arguable, but many might say the best high school baseball in the country resides in California.
We won't be going into that debate today, but the following names have made quite the impression this season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top hitters in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL HITTERS IN CA
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 22, 2025)
1. Ethan Ash, California Lutheran, Sr.
Ash has tallied 49 RBIs in 15 games while batting .685 with 37 hits, 14 doubles, four triples and four HRs. He's also tallied 31 runs for the 10-5 C-Hawks.
2. Beau Blake, Hughson, Sr.
Blake has 37 RBIs in 25 games this spring with .532 batting average on 41 hits, 11 doubles and eight homers for the 21-4 Huskies.
3. Ayden Deome, West Park, Jr.
Deome is batting .493 with 37 hits, 40 RBIs, 16 doubles and three homers. He's also crossed home plate 38 times in 24 games. Deome has also stolen 15 bases for the 19-5 Panthers.
4. Isaiah Reveron, Apple Valley, Sr.
Reveron is among the state leaders in RBIs with 37 in 23 games thanks to 34 hits and seven dingers for the 18-5 Sun Devils.
5. Landyn Plaut, Lincoln, Sr.
Plaut has 12 homers this spring in 22 games. He's atop California's RBI hitters with 37, along with 32 hits, 27 runs and five doubles while batting .485 for the 17-5 Zebras.
6. Quentin Young, Oaks Christian, Sr.
Young is one of the most physically impressive high schoolers in the country at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds. He's belted a state-leading 12 home runs this season in just 21 games. Young is hitting .355 with 25 RBIs, 22 hits and 25 runs scored. The Lions are 14-7.
7. Anthony Murphy, Corona, Jr.
Don't be surprised if we hear Murphy's name called in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft. The standout center fielder is batting .389 with 35 hits, 26 RBIs and nine homers for the top-ranked Panthers (21-2).
8. Devon Wilkes, Oxnard Pacifica, Sr.
Wilkes is among the state's biggest hitters with 11 home runs. He's batting .486 with 35 hits and 25 RBIs for the 15-7 Tritons.
9. Nathan Martinez, Jurupa Valley, Sr.
Martinez is batting .571 through 21 games with 19 RBIs on 36 hits with nine doubles. Martinez scored 30 runs and stolen 13 bases for the 13-8-1 Jaguars.
10. Twaine Meadows, Narbonne, Sr.
Meadows is among the City Section's best hitters with 26 RBIs on 19 hits with four homers. He's batting .311 this spring and 22 runs scored for the 11-11 Gauchos.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: