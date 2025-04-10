California's top high school softball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
It's arguable, but many might say the best high school softball in the country resides in California.
We won't be going into that debate today, but the following 12 names have made quite the impression halfway through the season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits.
TOP SOFTBALL HITTERS IN CA
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 10, 2025)
1. Alyssa Torres, Valley View, Jr.
Big bat. Torres leads the state in homers with 14 in 17 games. She's batting .562 this season with 27 hits and 31 RBIs.
2. Mia Gomez, Agoura, Sr.
Just one homer behind Torres, Gomez has 13 dingers this season in 22 games. The first baseman is batting .541 with 35 RBIs on 33 hits.
3. Abby Davidson, Del Oro, Sr.
The senior slugger at centerfielder has belted 10 homeruns in 19 games with a .492 batting average on 30 hits and 33 RBI.
4. Malaya Vargas, El Rancho, Fr.
The state's leader in RBIs with 43 in just 17 games. The standout freshman is batting .517 with 31 hits and a .515 on-base percentage.
5. Jackie Nettles, Northridge Academy, Fr.
According to MaxPreps, Nettles has brought in 39 runs in 11 games while batting .800 with 28 hits and seven homers in 35 at-bats.
6. Madison Martin, Mesa Verde, Jr.
Martin is Top 3 in California in RBIs (38) thanks to her .727 batting average and impressive nine triples and five homers. She's collected 24 hits in 10 games.
7. Milania Thomas, Pasadena, Jr.
Thomas is a hitting machine, tallying 30 in just 12 games. Thomas is batting .789 with 26 RBI, nine doubles and four homers.
8. Kayla Fullalove, Monte Vista Christian, Sr.
The numbers fly off the page here: .694 BA, 34 hits, 33 runs, 9 doubles, five homers — all in 16 games.
9. Alea Medina, Artesia, Sr.
Medina has 33 hits and 18 RBIs in 15 games with a batting average of .702. The centerfielder has also scored 34 runs.
10. Mia Gonzalez, Buena Park, Sr.
Gonzalez is one of the state's leaders in hits with 43. A mind-boggling number in 18 games. The savvy senior is batting .662 with 13 doubles and six homers. She's scored 32 runs.
11. Avery Rodriguez, Sultana, Sr.
In just 18 games, Rodriguez has tallied 39 hits, 33 RBIs, 10 doubles and eight homeruns.
12. Jordyn Coleman, Montgomery, So.
Coleman leads the state in slugging percentage (1.366) with 27 hits, 12 doubles, four triples and three homers in 11 games.
