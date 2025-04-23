California's top performing high school baseball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
California is known for its high school baseball. Some of the biggest names in the sport were forged at the prep level in the Golden State.
Pitchers in particular have been known to come out of California. In fact, the No. 1 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft is Corona High's Seth Hernandez, who is the reigning California Player of the Year from 2024.
A dominant pitcher always gives their team a chance to win. Here are the state's top performers from the mound so far this season, statistically.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP PERFORMING PITCHERS IN CA
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 22, 2025)
1. Blake Moore, California City, Sr.
Moore is a three-sport athlete (football, soccer) that is doing it all for the Ravens. He's got a 0.76 ERA from the bump with a 5-2 record and 113 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings.
2. Danny Aguilar, Livingston, Sr.
Livingston has fanned 105 batters in 58 1/3 innings. He's earned five wins in his 11 starts with an ERA of 2.16.
3. Jackson Cook, Lincoln, Sr.
Cook is 6-1 this season from the mound with a 0.47 ERA in 10 appearances. He's tallied a remarkable 91 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings and allowed just three earned runs.
4. Ryder Taylor, Escondido, Sr.
Taylor has a state-leading eight wins this season in eight appearances. He's 8-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings of work. Taylor has given up just one HR this season.
5. Branson Wade, Laguna Beach, Jr.
Wade is 8-1 from the mound with an ERA of 0.81 and has drummed up 73 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. According to MaxPreps, Wade has given up just six earned runs.
6. Vincent Castrejon, Ceres, Sr.
Ceres is 8-2 on the year with three complete games, two shutouts, and one no-hitter. The standout senior has a 1.30 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 54 innings.
7. Seth Hernandez, Corona, Sr.
Hernandez is the top high school baseball prospect in the country with a 6-0 record, 0.22 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings for the defending national champion Panthers.
8. Joseph Moreno, South Hills, Sr.
The senior lefty is 3-0 this season in nine appearances with a 0.80 ERA. He's tallied 52 strikeouts in 35 innings and has thrown two no-hitters, according to MaxPreps.
9. Noel Moreno, Venice, Sr.
Moreno is representing the City Section well with his 6-1 record and 0.00 ERA. He's got 57 strikeouts in 36 innings of work for the 18-1 Gondoliers.
10. Aaron Gonzalez, Olympian, Jr.
Gonzalez is one of the better performing pitchers in San Diego. He's 7-1 in 10 appearances with 70 strikeouts in 54 innings and an ERA of 1.43.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
