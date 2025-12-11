California State Football Spotlight: Dynamic Bishop O'Dowd RB doesn't miss days at center
Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.) football coach Hardy Nickerson played linebacker in the NFL for 16 seasons and more than 200 games and even he was having trouble believing Lamar Ellis’ 48-yard touchdown run to all but clinch the Dragons’ 23-20 Northern California regional title win at Chico on Saturday.
“One of the greatest runs I’ve seen in my life,” he said. “It was incredible.”
Not bad for center.
Yes, because of his size and strength, the now 5-foot-8, 190-pound junior tailback, spent his youth football days with the Oakland Dynamites playing on the offensive line and settled in at center.
“But I wanted to play running back my whole life,” he said. “It was my dream. Once I got the opportunity, I wasn’t going to let it slip away.”
He hasn’t and Nickerson, who recruited heavily while coaching two seasons at Illinois, believes Ellis has a very bright future well beyond high school.
That said, Nickerson wants Ellis focused on nothing but high school football this weekend as the Dragons (10-4) go for their second state title with a Division 5-AA game against Christian-El Cajon Friday at Buena Park High School in Orange County. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
Since coming off a five-game sitout period for transferring from James Logan-Union City, Ellis has been on a one-man wrecking mission, racking up 1,252 yards in eight games with 19 touchdowns.
His first game back, he carried the ball 20 times for 286 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-42. He carried the ball a season-high 26 times for 217 yards and four scores in a 49-26 North Coast Section semifinal win over St. Helena.
“I couldn’t wait to get back on the field,” said Ellis. “I’ve never had to sit and watch my teammates play a game of football before, so it was a big adjustment. I wanted to be there for them and I was, but it’s not nearly the same as actually getting on the field, making contact and scoring touchdowns.
“My mom (Rosalyn Duckett) kept reminding me that everything happens for a reason.”
He always enjoyed the contact in the trenches, but getting in the end zone was simply a pipedream. Interestingly, Nickerson had similar dreams growing up in Los Angeles and attending Verbum Dei High School.
“I was stuck in the line most of my youth and always wanted to play linebacker,” Nickerson said. “Someone gave me the chance and I never let up. It’s where I belonged. That’s something Lamar and I talked about. I understand his hunger and desire to be great.”
He showed it at practice, Nickerson said, and while tearing it up on the scout team.
Nickerson knew he had something special and was patient in Ellis’ return, even during a three-game losing streak which dropped the Dragons to 1-3. Since then, they’ve gone 8-1 with Ellis in the lineup.
“He’s the complete package,” Nickerson said. “You can’t bring him down with an arm tackle. He’s fast. He’s quick. Elusive and determined. He’s basically Ashton Jeanty.”
That’s a big comparison, but Nickerson doesn’t take it lightly.
Ellis said he actually patters himself after his childhood idol, Oakland’s own Marshawn Lynch who prepped at nearby Oakland Tech. He still has a poster of him in his room.
“He was so much fun to watch and root for,” Ellis said. “I remember that he used to say don’t go around people, go through them. Never let one man take you down and make them not want to tackle you the next time.”
On his 48-yarder, no one ever did. He took a pitch to the short side on a sweep left to the short field and ”he got hit at the edge,” Nickerson said. “He jumped over one kid, stiff-armed another, spun and zagged into the end zone.”
Said Ellis: “Once I jumped past the other guy, I just spun and I had Masi (6-1, 240-pound guard Heamasi Latu) in front of me blocking. I wasn’t going to go down.”
It helps to have a loud contingent of family in your corner. Though raised by a single mom, more than 20 aunts, uncles, family and friends come to enthusiastically cheer him on.
“I hear everyone, but I definitely hear my mom’s voice,” he said. “That’s what helps me keep going and not wanting to ever be tackled.”
And all this winning surely encourages Ellis to finish on top Friday night.
“After sitting out and having to watch, I don’t take a minute of this for granted,” Ellis said. “I don’t take lightly what a privilege it is to be on the field. And to win championships. It’s just icing on the cake.”