High School

Calpreps predictions for CIF State high school football SoCal regional bowl games

There are 13 SoCal regional bowl games set for Friday and Saturday that are unofficial semifinals for the CIF State championships next weekend.

Tarek Fattal

San Diego Lincoln will host Newbury Park in the CIF State SoCal regional bowl game on Friday night.
San Diego Lincoln will host Newbury Park in the CIF State SoCal regional bowl game on Friday night. / Rudy Schmoke

Playing high school football in December is a big deal. It means you're playing for a CIF State championship.

On Friday and Saturday, the winners of the CIF State SoCal regional bowl games will advance to the CIF State championships next weekend in Southern California.

The finals will be played at three different locations: Long Beach Community College, Saddleback College and Fullerton Stadium on December 13 and 14.

Calpreps has made predictions for the SoCal regional bowl games.

CALPREPS PREDICTIONS

FRIDAY

Division 1-AA: Newbury Park vs. San Diego Lincoln, 8 p.m.
PREDICTION: 21-20, Lincoln

Division 2-AA: Oxnard Pacifica vs. Narbonne, 7 p.m.
PREDICTION: 34-28, Pacifica

Division 3-AA: Bakersfield Frontier vs. Murrieta Mesa, 7:30 p.m.
PREDICTION: 28-14, Frontier

Division 4-AA: Coalinga vs. Palmdale Highland, 7:30 p.m.
PREDICTION: 26-19, Coalinga

Division 5-AA: Silverado vs. El Capitan, 7:30 p.m.
PREDICTION: 26-21, Silverado

Division 6-AA: King/Drew vs. Irvine Portola, 7:30 p.m.
PREDICTION: 22-21, King/Drew

SATURDAY

Division 1-A: Edison vs. Granite Hills, 7 p.m.
PREDICTION: 31-26, Edison

Division 2-A: Palos Verdes vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.
PREDICTION: 19-17, Palos Verdes

Division 3-A: Poway vs. Rio Hondo Prep, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 35-34, RHP

Division 4-A: St. Pius X vs. San Diego St. Augustine, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 19-17, St. Pius

Division 5-A: Palmdale vs. Selma, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 31-20, Palmdale

Division 6-A: Pasadena vs. Monte Vista, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 31-22, Pasadena

Division 7-A: Whittier Pioneer vs. Panorama, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 35-21, Pioneer

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California