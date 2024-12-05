Calpreps predictions for CIF State high school football SoCal regional bowl games
Playing high school football in December is a big deal. It means you're playing for a CIF State championship.
On Friday and Saturday, the winners of the CIF State SoCal regional bowl games will advance to the CIF State championships next weekend in Southern California.
The finals will be played at three different locations: Long Beach Community College, Saddleback College and Fullerton Stadium on December 13 and 14.
Calpreps has made predictions for the SoCal regional bowl games.
CALPREPS PREDICTIONS
FRIDAY
Division 1-AA: Newbury Park vs. San Diego Lincoln, 8 p.m.
PREDICTION: 21-20, Lincoln
Division 2-AA: Oxnard Pacifica vs. Narbonne, 7 p.m.
PREDICTION: 34-28, Pacifica
Division 3-AA: Bakersfield Frontier vs. Murrieta Mesa, 7:30 p.m.
PREDICTION: 28-14, Frontier
Division 4-AA: Coalinga vs. Palmdale Highland, 7:30 p.m.
PREDICTION: 26-19, Coalinga
Division 5-AA: Silverado vs. El Capitan, 7:30 p.m.
PREDICTION: 26-21, Silverado
Division 6-AA: King/Drew vs. Irvine Portola, 7:30 p.m.
PREDICTION: 22-21, King/Drew
SATURDAY
Division 1-A: Edison vs. Granite Hills, 7 p.m.
PREDICTION: 31-26, Edison
Division 2-A: Palos Verdes vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.
PREDICTION: 19-17, Palos Verdes
Division 3-A: Poway vs. Rio Hondo Prep, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 35-34, RHP
Division 4-A: St. Pius X vs. San Diego St. Augustine, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 19-17, St. Pius
Division 5-A: Palmdale vs. Selma, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 31-20, Palmdale
Division 6-A: Pasadena vs. Monte Vista, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 31-22, Pasadena
Division 7-A: Whittier Pioneer vs. Panorama, 6 p.m.
PREDICTION: 35-21, Pioneer
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: