Can these 20 CIF Southern Section football teams finish undefeated?
Going undefeated is rarely a goal, but it's certainly a nice feather in the cap of any high school football program en route to more traditional goals like a league championship or CIF title.
There are just two weeks left in the regular season, yet there are 20 teams in the CIF Southern Section still unscathed — unbeaten through Week 8 — but can they finish undefeated?
Here are the 20 teams, including notable stats, standout players and a quick look at the likelihood the team will finish 10-0 ... or not.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0)
The Braves are ranked No. 1 in the country in almost every notable high school football ranking out there. They're led by standout sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu, who's on the shortlist for Player of the Year with 27 passing TDs and just one INT this season. He's tallied 1,773 yards on 73% completion rate.
Texas A&M-bound wideout Madden Williams and defensive lineman Dutch Horisk are staples to Bosco's powerhouse team.
Undefeated? Bosco plays Mater Dei on Halloween.
SIERRA CANYON (8-0)
There is a buzz surrounding this 2025 edition of the Trailblazers, led by 5-star Texas commit Richie Wesley, one of the nation's fiercest defensive ends. Sierra Canyon also boasts Mikhal Johnson and five Division I-bound defensive backs.
The offense isn't getting enough credit. QB Laird Finkel knows how to get the ball down the field for coach Jon Ellinghouse
Undefeated? Most likely.
LOS ALAMITOS (8-0)
The Griffins are rolling under coach Ray Fenton, who is doing it with 'neighborhood kids', so to speak. No flashy 5-star recruits or high-maintenance players like he's had in the past. Just high school football players. His best one is two-way standout Lenny Ibarra who leads the team in tackles (73), has 488 yards rushing with eight TDs, and 379 yards receiving with five TDs.
Undefeated? Big game with Mission Viejo on Halloween that the Griffins will be underdogs in
CREAN LUTHERAN (8-0)
The Saints like to air it out. QB Caden Jones is up to 2,335 yards passing and 24 TDs (no interceptions) and his go-to target is Bryce Coleman with 742 yards receiving and eight TDs. On defense, Javari Nash leads the team in tackles and interceptions.
Undefeated? Crean has a showdown with Huntington Beach (7-1) this Friday. If it can win Week 9's game, it will likely finish the season undefeated.
CORONA DEL MAR (8-0)
The Sea Kings are led by seniors QB Brady Annett, WR Garrett James, WR Dorsett Stecker, LB Cash Pearsall and DB Canon Cook.
Undefeated? Week 10's showdown with Yorba Linda will make this undefeated season 50-50.
PACIFICA/OXNARD (8-0)
The Tritons are led by junior QB Taylor Lee (32 TDs) and junior WR Alijah Royster (620 yards, 12 TDs), but the defense has proven to impact winning, too. Pacifica's win over a struggling Oaks Christian showed it's capable of playing high-level football for four quarters.
With Simi Valley (3-5) and Bishop Diego (7-1) left on the schedule, Pacifica's has a good chance, but could trip before the finish line.
Undefeated? Yes, coach Mike Moon knows how to prepare his players.
WESTLAKE (8-0)
The Warriors have one of the best stories in the section. New coach Rick Clausen, with help from brother Casey Clausen, has Westlake unbeaten after the program was 0-10 in 2024. Freshman QB Ford Green, WR Niles Davis, RB Demanie Bell, and a smart, stout defense has Westlake eyeing a Conejo Coast League title.
After wins over Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park, Westlake is in the driver's seat for an undefeated season.
Undefeated? I think so.
CRESPI (8-0)
The Celts are lookin' good with sophomore QB Chase Curren. Times were tough in Encino for a few years, but the program has been turned around. This team hasn't quite been challenged yet, which could be a problem in November, but for right now a league title is in sight.
Undefeated? Highly likely.
RIO HONDO PREP (8-0)
There might not be a high school football player that impacts his program more on Friday nights than senior running back Noah Penunuri, who has 10 rushing TDs this season in just five games. Penunuri missed time due to injury, but is back to win another CIF title.
Undefeated? Yes.
REST OF THE UNBEATENS
(Team, top players)
DANA HILLS: RB Radley Geiss | DE Micah Langohr
LAGUNA BEACH: QB Jack Hurst | LB Xavier Brooks
TORRANCE: RB Vaughn Reinert | DB Elias Emerson
PALM SPRINGS: RB Jordan Johnson | LB Koa Rapolla
LOS ALTOS: QB Diego Castillo | LB Nicholas Castillo
CALVARY CHAPEL: RB/DB Waldo Castrejon
ROWLAND: RB CJ Carrillo | DL Frankie Trujillo
NORWALK: RBs Diego Cerritos/Daron Walker
RIM OF THE WORLD: RB Tatum Ortiz | LB Sergio Victorio
WESTERN CHRISTIAN: RB Yoan Chairez | DE Aiden Oliva
DESERT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: QB Mario Gallo | DB Josiah Garrison
