Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (10/19/25)
St. John Bosco, Sierra Canyon, Los Alamitos, Crean Lutheran, Pacifica/Oxnard and Corona del Mar remain unbeaten heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0)
Koa Malau'ulu throws four TDs for the Braves, who maintain their unbeaten season at 8-0 after topping Santa Margarita 27-14. | vs. Servite
2. SIERRA CANYON (8-0)
The Trailblazers beat Notre Dame 45-10. Jerod Terry had a big game in replacement of Jaxsen Stokes. | at Bishop Amat
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1)
Jaden Walk-Green had his fourth pick-six of the year, his seventh INT this fall for the Huskies, who beat Murrieta Valley 48-20. | at Norco, Thursday
4. MISSION VIEJO (7-1)
The Diablos are led by QB Luke Fahey, who threw for 292 yards on 25 of 31 passing and a TD in a win over San Clemente | vs. Edison
5. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3)
The Eagles can't take down Mater Dei and Bosco in back-to-back weeks. But 1 for 2 isn't bad. | vs. Orange Lutheran
6. MATER DEI (5-2)
The Monarchs get back on track with a win over Servite on Saturday, 29-19. | vs. JSerra
7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-0)
Lenny Ibarra leads the Griffins to a win at SoFi Stadium over Edison, 41-22. | at San Clemente
8. SERVITE (5-3)
The Friars put up a good fight, but fall to Mater Dei 29-19. | at St. John Bosco
9. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2)
The Nighthawks fall to juggernaut Corona Centennial. | at Vista Murrieta
10. LEUZINGER (6-1)
The Olympians boat race Culver City 47-7. | vs. Mira Costa
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-4)
Orange Lutheran gets back in the win column with 63-23 win over JSerra. | vs. Santa Margarita
12. CORONA DEL MAR (8-0)
CdM will unbeaten after a 21-3 win over Villa Park. | at Tesoro
13. DAMIEN (7-1)
Damien defeated Upland 35-14. | at Chino Hills
14. CHAPARRAL (4-4)
Back to .500 after a 56-28 win over Norco. | vs. Roosevelt, Thursday
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (6-2)
The Stallions were winning 31-0 after the first quarter en route to 47-10 victory. | vs. Villa Park
16. BEAUMONT (6-2)
Beamont takes down Yucaipa big 57-10. | at Citrus Valley
17. PACIFICA/OXNARD (8-0)
The Tritons improve to 8-0 with 42-16 win over Camarillo. | vs. Simi Valley
18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-4)
The Cougars are 3-0 in the Baseline League after 41-0 win over Ayala. | vs. Etiwanda
19. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2)
The Broncos blank Roosevelt 42-0. | vs. Murrieta Valley
20. DOWNEY (7-1)
The Vikings roll over Paramount. | vs. Warren
21. JSERRA (3-5)
The Lions are down, and are winless in the Trinity League. | vs. Mater Dei
22. TUSTIN (6-2)
Tustin routs El Modena. | vs. Western
23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-4)
Tritons fall to Mission Viejo. | vs. Los Alamitos
24. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-0)
Caden Jones threw for 314 yards and five TDs in win over La Habra | vs. Huntington Beach
25. VALENCIA (7-1)
The Vikings have won five straight and are 4-0 in the Foothill League after a win over Golden Valley. | vs. Hart
