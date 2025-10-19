High School

Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (10/19/25)

St. John Bosco, Sierra Canyon, Los Alamitos, Crean Lutheran, Pacifica/Oxnard and Corona del Mar remain unbeaten heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Tarek Fattal

St. John Bosco senior defensive end Dutch Horisk has been a standout for the Braves' defense in 2025.
St. John Bosco senior defensive end Dutch Horisk has been a standout for the Braves' defense in 2025. / Photo by Dennis Lee

New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.

TOP 25 RANKINGS

(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0)

Koa Malau'ulu throws four TDs for the Braves, who maintain their unbeaten season at 8-0 after topping Santa Margarita 27-14. | vs. Servite

2. SIERRA CANYON (8-0)

The Trailblazers beat Notre Dame 45-10. Jerod Terry had a big game in replacement of Jaxsen Stokes. | at Bishop Amat

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1)

Jaden Walk-Green had his fourth pick-six of the year, his seventh INT this fall for the Huskies, who beat Murrieta Valley 48-20. | at Norco, Thursday

4. MISSION VIEJO (7-1)

The Diablos are led by QB Luke Fahey, who threw for 292 yards on 25 of 31 passing and a TD in a win over San Clemente | vs. Edison

5. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3)

The Eagles can't take down Mater Dei and Bosco in back-to-back weeks. But 1 for 2 isn't bad. | vs. Orange Lutheran

6. MATER DEI (5-2)

The Monarchs get back on track with a win over Servite on Saturday, 29-19. | vs. JSerra

7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-0)

Lenny Ibarra leads the Griffins to a win at SoFi Stadium over Edison, 41-22. | at San Clemente

8. SERVITE (5-3)

The Friars put up a good fight, but fall to Mater Dei 29-19. | at St. John Bosco

9. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2)

The Nighthawks fall to juggernaut Corona Centennial. | at Vista Murrieta

10. LEUZINGER (6-1)

The Olympians boat race Culver City 47-7. | vs. Mira Costa

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-4)

Orange Lutheran gets back in the win column with 63-23 win over JSerra. | vs. Santa Margarita

12. CORONA DEL MAR (8-0)

CdM will unbeaten after a 21-3 win over Villa Park. | at Tesoro

13. DAMIEN (7-1)

Damien defeated Upland 35-14. | at Chino Hills

14. CHAPARRAL (4-4)

Back to .500 after a 56-28 win over Norco. | vs. Roosevelt, Thursday

15. SAN JUAN HILLS (6-2)

The Stallions were winning 31-0 after the first quarter en route to 47-10 victory. | vs. Villa Park

16. BEAUMONT (6-2)

Beamont takes down Yucaipa big 57-10. | at Citrus Valley

17. PACIFICA/OXNARD (8-0)

The Tritons improve to 8-0 with 42-16 win over Camarillo. | vs. Simi Valley

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-4)

The Cougars are 3-0 in the Baseline League after 41-0 win over Ayala. | vs. Etiwanda

19. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2)

The Broncos blank Roosevelt 42-0. | vs. Murrieta Valley

20. DOWNEY (7-1)

The Vikings roll over Paramount. | vs. Warren

21. JSERRA (3-5)

The Lions are down, and are winless in the Trinity League. | vs. Mater Dei

22. TUSTIN (6-2)

Tustin routs El Modena. | vs. Western

23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-4)

Tritons fall to Mission Viejo. | vs. Los Alamitos

24. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-0)

Caden Jones threw for 314 yards and five TDs in win over La Habra | vs. Huntington Beach

25. VALENCIA (7-1)

The Vikings have won five straight and are 4-0 in the Foothill League after a win over Golden Valley. | vs. Hart

PREVIOUS RANKINGS

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

