Big team win for us this week vs Western 35-25! Proud of my teammates for making plays all night! Here are my highlights:

22/32, 390 Passing Yards

4 Passing TDs

0 INTs

1 Rushing TD@CoachSeanCurtis @DanSelwayQB @jacobvanevery @capofootball pic.twitter.com/dgUlhMr8PX