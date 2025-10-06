Iowa High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Iowa high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each classification? Here are High School On SI's latest Iowa high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
Iowa High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. Audubon (Audubon, IA) (6-0)
2. Edgewood-Colesburg (Edgewood, IA) (6-0)
3. Bishop Garrigan (Algona, IA) (6-0)
4. Iowa Valley (Marengo, IA) (6-0)
5. Woodbine (Woodbine, IA) (6-0)
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (Reinbeck, IA) (6-0)
7. Wayne (Corydon, IA) (5-1)
8. Fremont-Mills (Tabor, IA) (4-2)
9. Montezuma (Montezuma, IA) (4-2)
10. Boyer Valley (Dunlap, IA) (5-1)
11. Kingsley-Pierson (Kingsley, IA) (5-1)
12. Bedford (Bedford, IA) (4-1)
13. Easton Valley (Preston, IA) (5-1)
14. East Union (Afton, IA) (5-1)
15. Clarksville (Clarksville, IA) (5-1)
16. Don Bosco (Gilbertville, IA) (3-2)
17. Riceville (Riceville, IA) (4-2)
18. Coon Rapids-Bayard (Coon Rapids, IA) (4-2)
19. Moravia (Moravia, IA) (4-2)
20. Southeast Warren (Liberty Center, IA) (5-1)
21. CAM (Anita, IA) (3-3)
22. Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction, IA) (3-3)
23. Lenox (Lenox, IA) (3-3)
24. Ar-We-Va (Westside, IA) (3-3)
25. Springville (Springville, IA) (3-4)
Iowa High School Football Class A Rankings
1. North Linn (Troy Mills, IA) (6-0)
2. St. Ansgar (St. Ansgar, IA) (6-0)
3. ACGC (Guthrie Center, IA) (6-0)
4. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank, IA) (6-0)
5. Woodbury Central (Moville, IA) (6-0)
6. MMCRU (Marcus, IA) (6-0)
7. West Sioux (Hawarden, IA) (6-0)
8. Maquoketa Valley (Delhi, IA) (4-2)
9. Riverside (Oakland, IA) (5-1)
10. West Hancock (Britt, IA) (6-0)
11. Pekin (Packwood, IA) (6-0)
12. Nashua-Plainfield (Nashua, IA) (5-1)
13. B-G-M (Brooklyn, IA) (5-1)
14. East Marshall (Le Grand, IA) (4-2)
15. West Fork (Sheffield, IA) (5-1)
16. IKM/Manning (Manning, IA) (4-2)
17. Lynnville-Sully (Sully, IA) (4-2)
18. Mt. Ayr (Mt. Ayr, IA) (3-3)
19. Wapello (Wapello, IA) (5-1)
20. Danville (Danville, IA) (5-1)
21. Newman Catholic (Mason City, IA) (3-3)
22. St. Albert (Council Bluffs, IA) (4-2)
23. Madrid (Madrid, IA) (3-3)
24. Sioux Central (Sioux Rapids, IA) (3-3)
25. Southwest Valley (Corning, IA) (3-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Regina (Iowa City, IA) (6-0)
2. Grundy Center (Grundy Center, IA) (6-0)
3. West Lyon (Inwood, IA) (6-0)
4. Pleasantville (Pleasantville, IA) (5-1)
5. South Hardin (Eldora, IA) (5-1)
6. Beckman (Dyersville, IA) (5-1)
7. West Marshall (State Center, IA) (4-2)
8. Interstate 35 (Truro, IA) (4-2)
9. Lawton-Bronson (Lawton, IA) (4-2)
10. Northwest Webster (Manson, IA) (4-2)
11. Union (La Porte City, IA) (5-1)
12. Cascade (Cascade, IA) (4-2)
13. Central Springs (Manly, IA) (4-2)
14. Durant (Durant, IA) (4-2)
15. Emmetsburg (Emmetsburg, IA) (4-2)
16. Ridge View (Holstein, IA) (3-3)
17. Hudson (Hudson, IA) (3-3)
18. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (Mapleton, IA) (4-2)
19. Hinton (Hinton, IA) (3-3)
20. Camanche (Camanche, IA) (3-3)
21. Columbus (Waterloo, IA) (3-3)
22. South Central Calhoun (Lake City, IA) (3-3)
23. Ogden (Ogden, IA) (3-3)
24. Sigourney-Keota (Sigourney, IA) (2-4)
25. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Eddyville, IA) (3-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Kuemper (Carroll, IA) (6-0)
2. Treynor (Treynor, IA) (5-1)
3. Bellevue (Bellevue, IA) (6-0)
4. Mid-Prairie (Wellman, IA) (5-1)
5. Okoboji (Milford, IA) (6-0)
6. Osage (Osage, IA) (6-0)
7. Woodward-Granger (Woodward, IA) (5-1)
8. Centerville (Centerville, IA) (6-0)
9. PCM (Monroe, IA) (5-1)
10. Van Meter (Van Meter, IA) (4-2)
11. Wilton (Wilton, IA) (4-2)
12. Western Christian (Hull, IA) (5-1)
13. Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (Ida Grove, IA) (4-2)
14. Alburnett (Alburnett, IA) (4-2)
15. Underwood (Underwood, IA) (4-2)
16. Grand View Christian School (Des Moines, IA) (4-2)
17. Washington (Cherokee, IA) (4-2)
18. Roland-Story (Story City, IA) (4-2)
19. Clarinda (Clarinda, IA) (4-2)
20. West Branch (West Branch, IA) (4-2)
21. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Hull, IA) (4-2)
22. Shenandoah (Shenandoah, IA) (3-3)
23. Dike-New Hartford (Dike, IA) (4-2)
24. Crestwood (Cresco, IA) (4-2)
25. Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence (Hampton, IA) (3-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Solon (Solon, IA) (6-0)
2. Clear Lake (Clear Lake, IA) (6-0)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (Sioux City, IA) (5-1)
4. West Delaware (Manchester, IA) (6-0)
5. Des Moines Christian (Des Moines, IA) (5-1)
6. Sioux Center (Sioux Center, IA) (5-1)
7. Williamsburg (Williamsburg, IA) (3-3)
8. Wahlert (Dubuque, IA) (4-2)
9. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, IA) (5-1)
10. Nevada (Nevada, IA) (4-2)
11. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon, IA) (5-1)
12. Independence (Independence, IA) (4-2)
13. MOC-Floyd Valley (Orange City, IA) (4-2)
14. Central Clinton (DeWitt, IA) (4-2)
15. Greene County (Jefferson, IA) (4-2)
16. Atlantic (Atlantic, IA) (4-2)
17. Assumption (Davenport, IA) (4-2)
18. Iowa Falls-Alden (Iowa Falls, IA) (3-3)
19. Washington (Washington, IA) (3-3)
20. Benton (Van Horne, IA) (3-3)
21. Webster City (Webster City, IA) (2-4)
22. Humboldt (Humboldt, IA) (3-3)
23. Winterset (Winterset, IA) (3-3)
24. Keokuk (Keokuk, IA) (3-3)
25. Algona (Algona, IA) (3-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Xavier (Cedar Rapids, IA) (6-0)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Sergeant Bluff, IA) (5-1)
3. North Polk (Alleman, IA) (5-1)
4. Decorah (Decorah, IA) (5-1)
5. Gilbert (Gilbert, IA) (6-0)
6. Glenwood (Glenwood, IA) (5-1)
7. Fort Dodge (Fort Dodge, IA) (5-1)
8. Pella (Pella, IA) (5-1)
9. Newton (Newton, IA) (5-1)
10. Western Dubuque (Epworth, IA) (4-2)
11. A-D-M (Adel, IA) (5-1)
12. Burlington (Burlington, IA) (5-1)
13. Le Mars (Le Mars, IA) (4-2)
14. Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, IA) (3-3)
15. North Scott (Eldridge, IA) (3-3)
16. Davenport North (Davenport, IA) (4-2)
17. Mason City (Mason City, IA) (3-3)
18. Clear Creek-Amana (Tiffin, IA) (3-3)
19. Grinnell (Grinnell, IA) (3-3)
20. Clinton (Clinton, IA) (3-3)
21. Jefferson (Council Bluffs, IA) (3-3)
22. Waverly-Shell Rock (Waverly, IA) (2-4)
23. Carlisle (Carlisle, IA) (2-4)
24. Washington (Cedar Rapids, IA) (2-4)
25. Ballard (Huxley, IA) (1-5)
Iowa High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Dowling (West Des Moines, IA) (5-1)
2. Northwest (Waukee, IA) (6-0)
3. Valley (West Des Moines, IA) (5-1)
4. Liberty (North Liberty, IA) (5-1)
5. Johnston (Johnston, IA) (5-1)
6. Sioux City East (Sioux City, IA) (5-1)
7. Cedar Falls (Cedar Falls, IA) (5-1)
8. Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, IA) (4-2)
9. Iowa City West (Iowa City, IA) (5-1)
10. Ankeny (Ankeny, IA) (4-2)
11. Indianola (Indianola, IA) (4-2)
12. Dallas Center-Grimes (Dallas Center, IA) (4-2)
13. Prairie (Cedar Rapids, IA) (4-2)
14. Waterloo West (Waterloo, IA) (3-3)
15. Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, IA) (3-3)
16. Dubuque Senior (Dubuque, IA) (4-2)
17. Norwalk (Norwalk, IA) (3-3)
18. Waukee (Waukee, IA) (2-4)
19. Urbandale (Urbandale, IA) (3-3)
20. Pleasant Valley (Pleasant Valley, IA) (3-3)
21. Kennedy (Cedar Rapids, IA) (3-3)
22. Ottumwa (Ottumwa, IA) (3-3)
23. Lincoln (Council Bluffs, IA) (3-3)
24. Marshalltown (Marshalltown, IA) (3-3)
25. Bettendorf (Bettendorf, IA) (2-4)
