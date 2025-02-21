Central Coast Section Top 15 baseball preseason high school rankings (2/21/2025)
As the high school basketball season starts to wind down, the beginning of the spring sports season, in particular baseball, is right around the corner, with some teams having already begun their campaigns.
Around the Central Coast Section, it would be hard to top the 2024 season as some memorable games and moments took place all throughout the spring.
Defending champions: Mitty (Division 1), The King's Academy (D2), Christopher (D3, Mountain View (D4), Capuchino (Division 5) and Menlo (Division 6).
CCS PRESEASON 2025 BASEBALL RANKINGS
1. Archbishop Mitty
Finished 20-13-1 last spring, but got hot for the playoffs, going on a strong run to win the CCS Division I championship after beating St. Ignatius 6-2. In the NorCal playoffs, the Monarchs won their first round game against Granite Bay before seeing their season end in the regional semifinals with a 7-6 loss to St. Mary's-Stockton. A large portion of their core is gone, most notably UTIL Makoa Sniffen and UTIL Nico Rodriguez, but players such as INF Waylon Walsh, RHP Derek Allen and catcher Cooper Salter could be the backbones for this season's team.
2. Valley Christian
Finished 27-6 last season, losing to Mitty in the CCS Division I semifinals after falling 7-5. Qualifed for NorCals, where they lost in the first round to St. Mary's-Stockton by a score of 4-3. While some notable players such as Tatum Marsh have graduated, a lot of last year's core will be back this season, most notably P/UTIL Quinten Marsh, P/OF Brock Ketelsen and catcher Jordan Ortiz, among others.
3. St. Ignatius
Finished 21-11 last season, but had a very strong playoff run, making it all the way to the CCS Division I championship, losing 6-2 to Mitty. In the NorCal playoffs, the Wildcats won their first round game against San Marin by a score of 6-3 but lost to Redwood in the Division II semifinals, losing 6-5. While some key pieces in INF Evann Smith, OF/1B Rocco Giometti and pitcher Will Siwinski among a few others are now gone, the return of players such as OF/INF Emmett Johnson and INF/P Archer Horn could help the team stay among the class of the WCAL.
4. Junipero Serra
Despite having a new coach in Mat Keplinger last season, the Padres were a force in CCS, finishing 22-7 overall and 11-3 in WCAL play. However, their season ended in the CCS Division I quarterfinals when they lost 2-0 to St. Ignatius. A lot of seniors have departed, such as INF Jake Downing, catcher Ian Armstrong and OF Joey Damelio among others, but the Padres will get back some promising prospects from last spring including INF Ian Josephson and catcher Jack Armstrong.
5. Los Gatos
Finished 23-5 last season, with its season coming to an end in the CCS Division I quarterfinals, losing 7-3 to Carmel. Among those that have graduated include RHP AJ Minyard, 1B Donovan Freed, AJ Ljepava and Carter Johnstone, among others. Players returning include Jayden Thomas, Zach Biller and Ethan Williams, among a few others.
6. Burlingame
Finished 18-6 last season, seeing their season come to an end in the CCS Division I playoff quarterfinals, losing 12-1 to Mitty. Players from last season that have graduated include 1B Dylan Kall, catcher Will Robbins and INF Eric Gee, among others but the Panthers could expect the return of RHP Dionisios Vorrises and catcher Roberto Beltranena, among others.
7. Christopher
Finished 20-9 last season and won the CCS Division III crown after beating Hollister 3-2 in the championship game. In the NorCal Division III playoffs, the Cougars won their first game against Liberty-Madera, but lost to Oakmont by a score of 5-3 in the regional semifinals. Departing players include UTIL Ricky Wilkerson, INF/RHP Devin Aragon and C/SS Aiden Simeon among others, while returners include 3B/1B Sam Guenther, UTIL Aaron Van Kerkwyk and LHP Nick Valentine.
8. Westmont
Finished 20-9 last season, seeing their season end in the CCS Division II semifinals with a 4-3 loss to Leigh. A lot of their core have graduated and they could be looking at a new identity in 2025, with players such as RHP Mason Pound, INF/P Matthew Rienhardt and OF Ryan Rangel, among a handful of others, graduating.
9. Saint Francis
Finished 13-14-1 last season, qualifying for the CCS Division I playoffs, where they lost 7-0 to Valley Christian in the quarterfinals, ending their season. Players leaving include INF/OF Luke Devine, INF/OF Brent Valentine and INF Jedd Chung, among others. P/1B Nick Chow, catcher/pitcher Gino Cappellazzo and OF Mack Mrowka are among the players expected to return.
10. Bellarmine
Finished 13-14 last season and just missed the playoffs. However, being a member of the WCAL, the Bells are in arguably one of the most competitive leagues in the area. Lost some key players such as catcher Ryan Bays, RHP Liam Kropp and OF Nolan Randol, but will also be getting back guys like 1B/RHP Maximo Rockwood and INF/OF Evan Tavarez.
11. King's Academy
Finished 18-11-2 last season and won the CCS Division II crown, beating Leigh 4-2 in the championship game. Lost their NorCal Division III first round game, losing 10-2 to Justin Siena.
12. Leigh
Finished 19-10 last season and made it all the way to the CCS Division II championship, losing 4-2 to the King's Academy. Did not play in NorCals. However, the Longhorns could be back and ready to run it back again this season, with core players such as OF Brandon Kim and OF/C Michael Mogannam expected back.
13. Palo Alto
Finished 16-13 last season, seeing its season come to an end with an 8-3 loss to the King's Academy in the CCS Division II playoffs semifinals. Lost a lot of key pieces, most notably INF Charlie Bates and pitcher Vincent Braga, but are expected to get back catcher/OF Coco Vonderhaar, OF/pitcher KangHee Cho and UTIL Dexter Cleveringa, among others.
14. Capuchino
Finished 20-11 last season and won the CCS Division V crown after beating Santa Cruz 1-0 in the championship game. Lost their first round matchup in the NorCal Division IV playoffs, losing 13-1 to Piedmont. Notable players leaving include UTIL Nathan Balch, 1B/pitcher Ryan Burton and 1B/C/pitcher Michael Riordan. Notable returners include UTIL Lucas Zayac, UTIL Declan Mendel and OF Cameron Chin, among others.
15. St. Francis-Watsonville
Finished 22-5 last season, seeing their season come to an end in the CCS Division II quarterfinals, losing 16-4 to King's Academy. However, the Sharks could be in a position to see more success this season, with key contributors from last season returning including Nash Horton, JR Pedro Ibarra and Javier Fonseca, among others.