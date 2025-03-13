Central Coast Section Top 15 high school baseball rankings (3/12/2025)
Baseball season is officially in high gear in California, with teams now fully back into the swing of things and into their normal routines that come with a long season.
Around the Central Coast Section, action is well underway, with programs such as the defending section champions, Mitty, ready to run things back and other programs champing at the bit to get to the top.
Let's take a look at the top 15 Central Coast Section baseball rankings for this week and see where things stand after another week full of action.
CCS 2025 BASEBALL RANKINGS
1. Valley Christian (6-0)
What a start it has been for the Warriors. After beating Elk Grove 2-0 in the first game of the season, they have since won five more, beating Buchanan (8-0), Hollister (12-2), Wilcox (2-0), Mitty (3-0) and most recently, beat Wilcox again (2-0). Next two games: Saturday vs. Cardinal Newman and March 18 at Saint Francis.
2. Junipero Serra (7-0)
Have won seven straight to begin the '25 season, beating Menlo (4-1) the first game of the season before taking down Sacred Heart Prep (6-0), Los Gatos (6-1), Capuchino (5-0), Lincoln-Stockton (15-5), St. Mary's-Stockton (6-2) and most recently, beat San Ramon Valley (6-3). Next two games: at Burlingame on Friday and at Bellarmine on March 18.
3. Saint Francis (5-1)
Are on a four game winning streak, beating Palo Alto 4-3, Lincoln-Stockton 3-1, Mountain View 3-2 and Menlo-Atherton 3-1. Beat Leigh 5-4 in the first game of the season before losing 3-2 to Los Altos in the following game. Next two games: Thursday vs. Capuchino and Friday vs. Sequoia.
4. Archbishop Mitty (3-2)
Lost 3-0 to Valley Christian in their most recent game. Before that, the Monarchs won two straight, taking down Palo Alto (9-2) and Christopher (11-0). Beat Homestead the first game of the season (3-2). Only other loss was to San Ramon Valley (11-3) on March 1. Next two games: Friday at Leland and Saturday at Menlo School.
5. Los Gatos (5-2)
Lost to Leigh in their most recent game, losing 8-4. Before that, the Wildcats were on a three-game winning streak, beating King's Academy (5-1), Santa Teresa (7-4) and Aptos (2-0) in that span. Beat Menlo-Atherton and Menlo School in back-to-back games to start the season before losing their first game to Serra (6-1) on March 1. Next two games: Saturday at St. Ignatius and March 19 at Leland.
6. Leigh (5-1)
After losing 5-1 to Saint Francis to begin the season, the Longhorns have since won five straight, beating Hillsdale (6-5), Evergreen Valley (9-1), Milpitas (15-2), Riordan (7-1) and most recently, Los Gatos (8-4). Next two games: Friday at Homestead and March 22 vs. Piedmont Hills.
7. Sacred Heart Cathedral (5-1)
Have won four straight, beating Redwood (6-1), Tamalpais (6-3), El Camino (4-0) and most recently, Burlingame (4-2). Only loss so far was in the second game of the season to Carlmont (2-1). Beat Mills 5-1 on the road in the first game of the season. Next two games: Saturday at Casa Grande and March 20 at Vacaville.
8. Burlingame (4-1)
Lost first game of the season in their most recent matchup, falling to Sacred Heart Cathedral 4-2. Before that, the Panthers were on a four game winning streak, beating Design Tech (7-3), San Mateo (11-0), Aragon (5-4) and El Camino (11-3). Next two games: Wednesday at James Logan and Friday vs. Serra.
9. St. Ignatius (2-1-2)
Beat Palo Alto 11-0 in their most recent game. Prior to that, the Wildcats lost 6-5 to Cardinal Newman and tied two straight games, tying 4-4 to Acalanes and 5-5 to Redwood. Beat Granada 2-0 in the first game of the season. Next two games: Saturday vs. Los Gatos and March 19 vs. Menlo-Atherton.
10. Bellarmine (4-2)
Are on a two game winning streak, beating Oak Ridge on the road 10-2 and most recently, beat San Lorenzo Valley on the road 8-4. Prior to that, the Bells lost two straight, falling 10-5 to Amador Valley and Jesuit 6-5. Started the season off with two straight wins, beating Bear Creek 4-0 and Buchanan 6-3 in back-to-back games. Next two games: Friday vs. Pioneer and March 18 vs. Serra.
11. Capuchino (5-2)
Won four straight to start the season, beating El Camino (7-2), Evergreen Valley (16-1), Mills (7-0) and Terra Nova (4-3) before losing 5-0 to Serra for their first loss of the season. Most recently lost 19-1 to Riordan on the road. Other win was against Santa Cruz (3-2). Next two games: Thursday at Saint Francis and March 19 vs. King's Academy.
12. King's Academy (4-2)
Are on a two-game winning streak, beating Los Altos (7-2) and most recently, beating Menlo 4-1. Have lost to Santa Clara (8-6) and Los Gatos (5-1) this season. Beat Prospect 3-2 and Wilcox 7-6 in back-to-back games to begin the season. Next two games: vs. Santa Cruz on Saturday and at Capuchino on March 19.
13. Lincoln-San Jose (6-2)
Since winning four straight to start the season against Mt. Pleasant (13-0), Gunderson (14-1), Yerba Buena (10-0) and Saratoga (6-3), the Lions have since gone 2-2, losing to Mountain View (2-1) and Pioneer (12-0) and beating Cupertino 6-1 and most recently, beat Del Mar 17-1. Next two games: Thursday vs. Del Mar and March 18 vs. Piedmont Hills.
14. Soquel (6-0)
Are off to a hot start to begin the '25 campaign, beating Rancho San Juan (10-0), Carmel (11-4), Woodside (9-3), Pacific Grove (5-1), St. Francis (6-1) and most recently, beat Willow Glen 5-4 at home. Next two games: Saturday at Westmont and March 18 at Everett Alvarez.
15. Los Altos (4-1)
Lost first game of the season in their most recent game, losing 7-2 to King's Academy. Before that, they rattled off four straight wins, beating Saint Francis (3-2), Branham (9-1), Leland (10-1) and Leland (3-1). Next two games: Thursday vs. Westmont and Friday at Westmont.