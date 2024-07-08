Chris Lawson commits to Washington; Jedd Fisch lands another top California football recruit
Another top California high school football recruit is headed out of state — this one to the Washington Huskies.
Chris Lawson, a four-star athlete who will likely play wide receiver in college, just announced Sunday of his college commitment on Instagram.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound incoming senior the Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco is the 77th Top 100 California recruit to commit — according to rankings by 247Sports — and the 54th to plan to leave the state.
Lawson, the No. 19 recruit overall in California, is the eighth Golden Stater to commit to the Huskies. He picked Washington over other finalists Oregon and Cal. He had 20 other college offers, including Auburn, Colorado, Florida, USC and UCLA.
His high school Adhir Ravapati calls Lawson truly "special," and he's coached and trained some superb high-level athletes, including NFL players, receiver Troy Franklin (drafted in the 4th round of 2024 draft by the Broncos), running back Jordan Mims (Saints) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (Vikings), all while winning a state title during his four-year tenture at Menlo-Atherton (2015-18).
He's also coached some major college talent while starting his third year at Riordan, including two other major talents from the Class of 2025 in Arizona commit Losipini Tupou and undecided Peter Langi, both offensive linemen.
Lawson, who has 23 college offers to date, is right at the top of Ravapati's coaching talent list.
"(Lawson) reminds me of Jalen McMillen from San Joaquin Memorial now in the NFL (a receiver with the Buccaneers)," Ravapati said. "Chris is a dynamic athlete who's very fluid and explosive," Ravapati said. "He's got great instincts and plays with an edge and enthusiasm that comes from being an intense competitor."
Lawson hauled in 68 passes for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while adding 26 tackles, three interceptions and two caused fumbles.
McMillen didn't attend Riordan or Menlo-Atherton, but he did spend four seasons at Washington. Perhaps Lawsom will mirror McMillen's career which featured 158 catches for the Huskies and 16 touchdowns.
"Chris is just a difference maker who honestly could player either wide receiver or cornerback at the next level and be an All-American type of player," Ravpati said.
Lawson is Washington's 21st commit from this class and eighth by way of California, including five San Francisco Bay Area recruits.
The four others are fellow West Catholic Athletic League standout Champ Taulealea, a 6-foot-4, 325 interior lineman from Valley Christian, Bishop O'Dowd-Oakland athlete Deji Ajose, Monte Vista-Danville running back Julian McMahan and Menlo-Atherton tight end Devin Hyde.