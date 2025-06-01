CIF 2025 baseball championship recap: Estancia, Fillmore, Mary Star win on walk-offs
The CIF Southern Section high school baseball championships were played over the weekend where nine teams were crowned CIF champs.
The highlight of the weekend came Friday night at Cal State Fullerton when St. John Bosco beat Santa Margarita 3-2 in nine innings thanks to a walk-off single from Miles Clark to grant the Braves their first CIF title in program history.
Saturday was host to eight finals at two different sites: Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State. Below is a roundup of each CIF final with the score and notable information from each game,
DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2 (9 innings): Moises Razo had two hits and two RBIs in a standout performance for the Braves. Miles Clark delivered the magical moment in the bottom of the 9th.
Santa Margarita's Brennan Bauer was stellar in relief, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Eagles' leadoff hitter Brody Schumaker was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
DIVISION 2
West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1: For West Ranch, it's all about Hunter Manning, who threw magnificently in the postseason and had a stretch of 13 scoreless innings from the mound. He finished Saturday night with 99 pitches, allowing for hits, one run and striking out six. Manning finishes the year 10-0 with an ERA of 0.80.
Ryan Oh had two hits and an RBI for the Wildcats. The bright spot for Mater Dei was
DIVISION 3
Glendora 2, San Dimas 0: Glendora's pitching duo of Tanner Grable and Brayden Johnson allowed just three hits in the Tartans' shutout victory. Santiago Garza had three hits in the game for Glendora, which won its first CIF title since 2010.
DIVISION 4
Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2: Ganesha scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Gavin Moran pitched a complete game, allowed just four hits, two runs and struck out eight.
Ganesha won its first CIF title since 2010.
DIVISION 5
Elsinore 2, Long Beach St. Anthony 0: Elsinore scored runs in the third and fifth innings.
Jacob Farias and Andrew Jimenez combined for a one-hitter and 10 strikeouts in the championship performance,
DIVISION 6
Estancia 4, Marshall 3: Jake Humphries hits a walk-off triple to deep right field that clears the bases and wins the game in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Marshall starting pitcher Caleb Thatcher struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings of work. He had to come out because he reached the pitch count limit of 110 pitches.
DIVISION 7
Mary Star of the Sea 8, Notre Dame/Riverside 7 (8 innings): Riley Vuoso delivers a walk-off single to give Mary Star the victory in the bottom of the 8th inning. Vuoso had four hits on the day. Mary Star scored four runs in the bottom of the 7th to force extra innings.
Vuoso was also awarded the win from the mound, pitching two inning with two strikeouts.
DIVISION 8
Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6 (8 innings): Pioneer held a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning before Fillmore stormed back to force extra innings and win the game in the 8th. Adrian Magana put down a bunt to the Pioneer pitcher, who overthrew the first baseman and allowed Thomas Alamillo to scamper home.
Fillmore claimed its sixth CIF title in program history.
DIVISION 9
Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2: Nuview scores all three runs in the sixth inning for a comeback victory and CIF crown. Nelson Lara earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Isaac Murrillo had two RBIs in the win.
Mountain View's Alex Moreno threw a complete game with six strikeouts — also had one hit and scored a run,
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: