CIF 2025 baseball championship recap: Estancia, Fillmore, Mary Star win on walk-offs

A recap of all the 2025 CIF Southern Section baseball champions from the weekend, including scores, highlights, notable stats and full box scores.

Tarek Fattal

Estancia celebrates its walk-off victory over Marshall to win the CIF Southern Section Division 6 title at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, May 31, 2025.
Estancia celebrates its walk-off victory over Marshall to win the CIF Southern Section Division 6 title at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, May 31, 2025. / Donn Parris

The CIF Southern Section high school baseball championships were played over the weekend where nine teams were crowned CIF champs.

The highlight of the weekend came Friday night at Cal State Fullerton when St. John Bosco beat Santa Margarita 3-2 in nine innings thanks to a walk-off single from Miles Clark to grant the Braves their first CIF title in program history.

Saturday was host to eight finals at two different sites: Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State. Below is a roundup of each CIF final with the score and notable information from each game,

DIVISION 1

St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2 (9 innings): Moises Razo had two hits and two RBIs in a standout performance for the Braves. Miles Clark delivered the magical moment in the bottom of the 9th.

California high school baseball
St. John Bosco celebrates its dramatic 3-2 walk-off victory over Santa Margarita in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final at Cal State Fullerton on Friday, May 30, 2025. / Heston Quan

Santa Margarita's Brennan Bauer was stellar in relief, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Eagles' leadoff hitter Brody Schumaker was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita CIF Southern Section Division 1 final box score.
St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita CIF Southern Section Division 1 final box score. / GameChanger

DIVISION 2

West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1: For West Ranch, it's all about Hunter Manning, who threw magnificently in the postseason and had a stretch of 13 scoreless innings from the mound. He finished Saturday night with 99 pitches, allowing for hits, one run and striking out six. Manning finishes the year 10-0 with an ERA of 0.80.

Ryan Oh had two hits and an RBI for the Wildcats. The bright spot for Mater Dei was

West Ranch vs. Mater Dei CIF Southern Section Division 2 final box score.
West Ranch vs. Mater Dei CIF Southern Section Division 2 final box score. / GameChanger

DIVISION 3

Glendora 2, San Dimas 0: Glendora's pitching duo of Tanner Grable and Brayden Johnson allowed just three hits in the Tartans' shutout victory. Santiago Garza had three hits in the game for Glendora, which won its first CIF title since 2010.

California high school baseball: Glendora
Glendora celebrates after the final out in its victory over San Dimas to win the CIF Southern Section Division 3 title at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, May 31, 2025. / Donn Parris
Glendora vs. San Dimas CIF Southern Section Division 3 final box score.
Glendora vs. San Dimas CIF Southern Section Division 3 final box score. / GameChanger

DIVISION 4

Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2: Ganesha scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Gavin Moran pitched a complete game, allowed just four hits, two runs and struck out eight.

Ganesha won its first CIF title since 2010.

Ganesha vs. Dos Pueblos CIF Southern Section Division 4 final box score.
Ganesha vs. Dos Pueblos CIF Southern Section Division 4 final box score. / GameChanger

DIVISION 5

Elsinore 2, Long Beach St. Anthony 0: Elsinore scored runs in the third and fifth innings.

Jacob Farias and Andrew Jimenez combined for a one-hitter and 10 strikeouts in the championship performance,

Elsinore vs. St. Anthony CIF Southern Section Division 5 final box score.
Elsinore vs. St. Anthony CIF Southern Section Division 5 final box score. / GameChanger

DIVISION 6

Estancia 4, Marshall 3: Jake Humphries hits a walk-off triple to deep right field that clears the bases and wins the game in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Marshall starting pitcher Caleb Thatcher struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings of work. He had to come out because he reached the pitch count limit of 110 pitches.

Marshall vs. Estancia CIF Southern Section Division 6 final box score.
Marshall vs. Estancia CIF Southern Section Division 6 final box score. / GameChanger

DIVISION 7

Mary Star of the Sea 8, Notre Dame/Riverside 7 (8 innings): Riley Vuoso delivers a walk-off single to give Mary Star the victory in the bottom of the 8th inning. Vuoso had four hits on the day. Mary Star scored four runs in the bottom of the 7th to force extra innings.

Vuoso was also awarded the win from the mound, pitching two inning with two strikeouts.

Mary Star of the Sea vs. Notre Dame/Riverside CIF Southern Section Division 7 final box score.
Mary Star of the Sea vs. Notre Dame/Riverside CIF Southern Section Division 7 final box score. / GameChanger

DIVISION 8

Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6 (8 innings): Pioneer held a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning before Fillmore stormed back to force extra innings and win the game in the 8th. Adrian Magana put down a bunt to the Pioneer pitcher, who overthrew the first baseman and allowed Thomas Alamillo to scamper home.

Fillmore claimed its sixth CIF title in program history.

Fillmore vs. Pioneer CIF Southern Section Division 8 baseball final box score.
Fillmore vs. Pioneer CIF Southern Section Division 8 baseball final box score. / GameChanger

DIVISION 9

Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2: Nuview scores all three runs in the sixth inning for a comeback victory and CIF crown. Nelson Lara earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Isaac Murrillo had two RBIs in the win.

Mountain View's Alex Moreno threw a complete game with six strikeouts — also had one hit and scored a run,

Nuview Bridge vs. Mountain View CIF Southern Section Division 9 baseball final box score.
Nuview Bridge vs. Mountain View CIF Southern Section Division 9 baseball final box score. / GameChanger

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

