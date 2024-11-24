CIF California girls volleyball high school championships: Cathedral Catholic wins second Open title in 3 years
ORANGE, CALIFORNIA — All good volleyball teams rely on timing from bump to set to spike.
For the Cathedral Catholic Dons out of San Diego, their good timing coincided with more good timing.
Playing their best volleyball of the season, the Dons won their second CIF State Open Division title in three years on Saturday by sweeping the queens of California volleyball Archbishop Mitty 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 at Santiago Canyon College.
Mae Kordas, a 6-foot-3 senior, delivered 18 killds from both the outside and the middle, while hitting at a .457 attack percentage. She had plenty of attacking help from 6-4 Allison Dzieciuch (nine kills, .692), and 6-2 middle Kensley Hennessy (five kills, .714).
With all delivering at rapid fire, the 14-time state champion Monarchs (29-7) were somewhat overmatched. They got 13 kills from Makenna Crosson, a Minnesota commit, and 11 kills by freshman Chayse Courtney.
Though the 2024 Dons weren't as star-studded as their 2022 team, one that went 42-0, lost just one set all season and captured a mythical national champ, they were still formadible. And on a roll.
They ended the season on a 23-match win streak, losing just three games in that span.
“On day one, we knew we had a good team,” Dons coach Juliana Conn said. “We didn’t
know how far we’d go. When State hit, we’re playing really good volleyball. And we
really brought it today.”
Cathedral Catholic built a 12-7 lead in the first set and kept Mitty at bay. Game 2 was much the same with the Dons leading 13-8 and 20-12 en route to a convincing win. The final set was tied at 11 when the Dons reeled off a 9-2 charge, fueled by three aces.
“(Cathedral Catholic) played really well,” Mitty coach Jon Wallace said. “(Kordas) is really good and puts a lot of pressure on a team.”
Mitty, out of the Central Coast Section, knew about the Dons’ attack and block. The Cathedral Catholic defense particularly impressed the Monarchs, making their unprecedented 21st state finals appearance.
Said Cathedral Catholic liberty Maya Evans: “We got a good scouting report (on Mitty). We knew they were heavy on the pins and liked angles. We funneled balls to me and got a good block up
front.”
DIVISION II
San Ramon Valley d. Centennial-Bakersfield, 3-1
After losing the first set, San Ramon Valley flipped the script in the second en route to the program's first state title with a thrilling 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 victory.
The Wolves (31-9), out of the North Coast Section, were paced by Lucy Chertock with 19 kills and Ellie Hunt, 16. The Golden Hawks (30-11), from the Central Section, were led by Ila Rose (15 kills) and Jordan Kennedy (12).
In the second set, the Wolves roared out to a 16-3 lead and hit .519 for the set. Chertock drilled nine kills in 10 attacks, eight coming in that early explosion. In the third set at 21-21, Sophia Vella went line and Chertock closed the set with a block and two kills. In the fourth, setter Kate Stern continued to diversify the SRV offense with Ellie Hunt, Vella and Jenna Hunt complementing Chertock.
The Wolves recorded 24 blocks to Centennial’s nine.
“If we could execute with our offense and our height, they couldn’t slow us down,” SRV coach Brian Fujinaga said. “And our back row did a tremendous job.”
DIVISION 3
Central Valley Christian d. Monta Vista, 3-0
Lola Highstreet had 10 kills and Ally Lane and Emma Mihalcin combined for 17 more as the Cavaliers (38-9) dominated at the net to win their first state championship in their fourth state finals, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24.
Monta Vista (26-11), making its first state finals appearance out of the CCS, was paced by Kiana Mark with 15 kills and Kylee Mark (seven).
CVC (38-9), from the Central Section, hit .289 as a team and recorded 18 blocks. Monta Vista attacked at .133 clips with only six blocks.
“If you win the serve and passing game, it’s our game,” Cavaliers coach Mike Kroeze said. “We had just two service errors and we did a good job of getting them out of system so that they couldn’t run their offense. Lola and Claire (Phillips) and our pins all got good blocks tonight.”
DIVISION 4
South Pasadena d. Hilmar
Senya Dorny had 16 kills, Even Taylor and Ava Conti added 14 each and Bella Ventura 12 as the Tigers (18-16) won their first state title with hard-earned 24-26, 24-26, 25-14, 25-16 15-8 comeback victory.
South Pasadena, from the Southern Section, lost leads in the first two sets, so it made sure to keep its foot on the gas to secure the title title over Hilmar, also making its second state-finals appearance.
South Pasadena had 36 kills and just 10 errors in 91 attacks, while Hilmer had only 17 kills and 21 errors in 86 attacks.
Hilmer (30-10), out of the Sac-Joaquin Section, was paced by Alyssa Colston with 16 kills and Finley Rosa with 11.