Palos Verdes finishes, wins first CIF California high school girls volleyball title; Immanuel takes D5 crown

FINAL 🏐: Palos Verdes sweeps Santa Margarita 25-21, 25-18, 25-13 with the final kill from Olivia Hirsch @breezepreps



Kaci Demaria led everyone with 23 kills and a pair of aces to secure the Sea Kings’ third consecutive @CIFState Division I SoCal Regional title. pic.twitter.com/A6SqdrNkrJ