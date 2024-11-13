CIF California State 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-12-2024)
The CIF State girls high school volleyball player brackets are first-round match get underway Tuesday, Nov. 12 in five of the six divisions.
Open Division, which pits the tops teams from every section, begins Wednesday.
Regional (North and South) continues on Thursday, regional finals are Nov. 19 with state finals — Northern Regional champions versus Southern Regional champions — taking place on Nov. 22-23 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.
The top seeds in each Division are Open (North: Branson; South: Cathedral Catholic); Division 1 (Folsom and Huntington Beach), Division 2 (San Ramon Valley and Bakersfield Christian), Division 3 (Branham and Central Valley Christian), Division 4 (Liberty Ranch and Walnut) and Division 5 (Pierce and Eagle Rock).
Defending state champions are Mater Dei (Open Division), Valley Christian (D1), Campbell Hall (D2), Ripon Christian (D3), Glendale (D4) and Crystal Springs Uplands (D5).
In conjunction, the Northern California D6 tournament is being played (with no state championships). Top seed is San Francisco Waldorf, which receives a first-round bye and will play the winner of Stone Ridge Christian and North Hills Christian on Saturday.