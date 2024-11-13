High School

CIF California State 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-12-2024)

Defending state champions are Mater Dei (Open Division), Valley Christian (D1), Campbell Hall (D2), Ripon Christian (D3), Glendale (D4) and Crystal Springs Uplands (D5)

Mitch Stephens

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) surged to No. 1 in the SBLive National High School Girls Volleyball rankings after winning the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas in September. The Monarchs are the defending CIF State Open Division champions.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) surged to No. 1 in the SBLive National High School Girls Volleyball rankings after winning the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas in September. The Monarchs are the defending CIF State Open Division champions. / Mater Dei Volleyball

The CIF State girls high school volleyball player brackets are first-round match get underway Tuesday, Nov. 12 in five of the six divisions.

Open Division, which pits the tops teams from every section, begins Wednesday.

Regional (North and South) continues on Thursday, regional finals are Nov. 19 with state finals — Northern Regional champions versus Southern Regional champions — taking place on Nov. 22-23 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.

The top seeds in each Division are Open (North: Branson; South: Cathedral Catholic); Division 1 (Folsom and Huntington Beach), Division 2 (San Ramon Valley and Bakersfield Christian), Division 3 (Branham and Central Valley Christian), Division 4 (Liberty Ranch and Walnut) and Division 5 (Pierce and Eagle Rock).

girls basketball photo, Cathedral Catholic-San Diego high school
Cathedral Catholic junior opposite hitter Sophia Johnson has 253 kills in 107 sets play at a 42% kill rate. She's also registered 81 kills. The Dons open CIF Southern Regional Open Division play Wednesday at home against Los Alamitos. / Photo: Rudy Schmoke

Defending state champions are Mater Dei (Open Division), Valley Christian (D1), Campbell Hall (D2), Ripon Christian (D3), Glendale (D4) and Crystal Springs Uplands (D5).

In conjunction, the Northern California D6 tournament is being played (with no state championships). Top seed is San Francisco Waldorf, which receives a first-round bye and will play the winner of Stone Ridge Christian and North Hills Christian on Saturday.

CIF CALIFORNIA STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL BRACKETS

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Home/California