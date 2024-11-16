CIF Central Coast 2024 football playoff first-round scores, updated brackets, next round matchups (11-15-2024)
The CIF Central Coast Section high school football playoffs got started on Friday in all six divisions.
The top two divisions Open/1 are divided into the top and bottom half of an eight-team division. The upper half saw St. Ignatius have its way with No. 8 Salinas) and No. 2 seed Saint Francis knocked off West Catholic Athletic League rival Valley Christian.
That means the Wildcats and Lancers will play for the Open title next week and the loser will get to play the team that advances out of the lower half of the bracket.
The bottom half of the Division I bracket pits No. 6 seed Soquel at No. 3 Riordan and No. 5 Los Gatos at No. 4 Serra. Those two games are Saturday. The winners of those two games meet Nov. 22-23 with the right to play the loser of the Open Division side for the Division 1 title.
Check all the scores from Friday night below. We'll update Saturday scores on Saturday.
This is the first season the CCS has adopted the Open/D1 format, following the suit of the North Coast Section's format which started two seasons ago.
All section champions qualify for the CIF Northern California Bowl regional, Which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.
Other top seeds in each division are Wilcox (D2), Carmel (D3), Piedmont Hills (D4), South San Francisco (D5).
Defending champions are Serra (Open Division), Los Gatos (D1), Soquel (D2), Palma (D3), Palo Alto (D4) and South San Francisco (D5).
FOOTBALL BRACKETS/SCORES FROM CENTRAL COAST PLAYOFFS
OPEN/DIVISION 1
No. St. Ignatius 45, No. 8 Salinas 7
No. 2 Saint Francis 24, No. 7 Valley Christian 14
No. 6 Soquel at No. 3 Riordan, Saturday
No. 5 Los Gatos at No. 4 Serra, Saturday
DIVISION 2
No. 6 Menlo School 21, No. 3 Christopher 14
No. 7 Palma 28, No. 2 Sacred Heart Cathedral 19
No. 4 Menlo-Atherton 35, No. 5 Monterey 7
No. 1 Wilcox 36, No. 8 Santa Teresa 3
DIVISION 3
No. 3 Palo Alto 33, No. 6 Half Moon Bay 24
No. 7 Aptos 47, No. 2 Willow Glen 35
No. 4 Hollister 44, No. 5 Capuchino 40
No. 1 Carmel 56, No. 8 San Mateo 46
DIVISION 4
No. 5 King's Academy at No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep, Saturday
No. 2 Branham 50, No. 7 North Monterey County 21
No. 4 Burlingame 17, No. 5 North Salinas 14
No. 1 Piedmont Hills 10, No. 8 Live Oak 6
DIVISION 5
No. 3 Leland 30, No. 6 Stevenson 20
No. 2 Alisal 21, No. 7 Overfelt 16
No. 4 Sequoia 33, No. 5 Gunn 6
No. 1 South San Francisco 28, No. 8 Gunderson 7