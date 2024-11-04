CIF Central Coast Section 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-2-2024)
Defending champions are Mitty (Open), Los Gatos (D1), Aragon (D2), Sacred Heart Cathedral (D3), Harbor (D4) and Castilleja (D5)
The Central Coast Section girls high school volleyball playoff brackets are in and the action is underway.
Quarterfinal play in all six divisions, including the top Open Division where Mitty is the top seed, followed by No. 2 Saint Francis, No. 3 Palo Alto, No. 4 St. Ignatius, No. 5 Los Gatos, No. 6 Menlo-Atherton, No. 7 Mercy and No. 8 Burlingame.
Other top seeds are Homestead (Division 1), Monta Vista-Cupertino (D2), Sacred Heart Cathedral (D3), Harbor (D4) and Summit Shasta (D5).
Semifinal action continues on Nov. 7 and the championship matches are Nov. 9.
CIF CENTRAL COAST SECTION GIRLS VOLLEYBALL BRACKETS
