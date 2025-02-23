CIF girls basketball playoffs: Etiwanda, Ontario Christian set for Open Division final clash
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA — It’s a rare sight to see in any sport at the high school level, but leave it to the hotbed of Southern California to produce three McDonald’s All-Americans in one game.
Etiwanda’s Grace Knox and Aliyahna Morris, along with Mater Dei’s Addison Deal, will play in April’s prestigious game. But on Saturday night, the three delivered a thriller with a chance to play in a CIF championship on the line.
Etiwanda’s Arynn Finley hit a running back shot with 10 seconds left to lift the Eagles to a 63-60 victory over Mater Dei in the final game of Open Division pool play which grants Etiwanda a berth to the Southern Section Open Division final on March 1 at the Toyota Arena.
Etiwanda will take on Ontario Christian — 62-52 winners over Sierra Canyon — in its fourth straight Open Division final appearance under coach Stan Delus. The Eagles are 2-1 in its previous three final appearances, including last year’s victory over Sierra Canyon.
Finley led Etiwanda with 17 points. Morris and Shaena Brew each scored 13. Mater Dei’s Nohelani Stores, Amaya Williams, Harmony Golightly, and Deal each had 14 points in the set back.
Despite the losses Saturday, Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon — along with all the girls basketball teams in the Open Division — will await their seeding in the CIF State playoffs on Sunday, March 2.
KALEENA SMITH DELIVERS
Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith scored 21 points in its victory over Sierra Canyon. Tatianna Griffin added 19 and Alanna Neale had 12. Jerzy Robinson had 24 points for Sierra Canyon, including 15 of 16 free throws.
