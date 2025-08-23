CIF high school football top performances, storylines from Week 0 (8/22/25)
Week 0 was full of great performances, stunning results and tight finishes.
Here is a look at the top performances from the opening week of high school football in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Seciton.
BIG GAMES, BIG NUMBERS
We'll start in Long Beach where senior quarterback Ashton Pannell threw for 322 yards on 10 of 12 passing and four TD passes, stealing the spotlight from Michigan commit Brady Smigiel in a 49-20 victory. Smigiel threw for 327 yards and wideout Devin Olmande had 12 catches for 138 yards.
Dominick Catalano, a senior quarterback taking control of the Corona Centennial Huskies for the first time, put on a clinic from behind center Friday night tossing for 310 yards and four scores in a 42-14 romp.
Bishop Amat running back Ryan Salcedo ran for 220 yards and two TDs to anchor Amat's 42-14 win over rival St. Paul at home to give new coach Kory Minor a debut victory.
Sierra Canyon running back Jaxsen Stokes ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns, while the Trailblazers' defense pitched an impressive shutout over JSerra, 35-0.
San Juan Hills got 255 yards passing and four TDs from QB Timmy Herr in a 38-33 win over Chaparral, who was led by dual-threat QB Dane Weber. Weber threw for 257 yards, two TDs and ran for 100-plus yards and a score in the loss.
One of the most stunning results from Friday night was Chaminade's 42-27 win over Oaks Christian. Junior QB Cameron Pooley threw for 143 yards and two TDs (with no turnovers). Running back Marquis Jones ran for two TDs.
Mission Viejo's defense spoiled Santa Margarita coach Carson Palmer's debut with a 7-3 victory. QB Luke Fahey threw a lone TD that made all the difference late in the third quarter.
St. John Bosco sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu threw for 121 yards and three TDs in the Braves' 31-0 win over Manatee in Florida.
Westlake freshman QB Ford Green was able to deliver his new coach Rick Clausen a 38-14 debut victory over Golden Valley. Green threw for 218 yards and four TDs on 15 of 18 passing. Running back Demanie Bell ran for 182 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Niles Davis and Charles Davis each caught two TDs.
Tustin QB Ayden Edwards threw for 166 yards and two TDs in the Tillers impressive 30-17 win over San Clemente. Running back Eli Robinson scampered for 97 yards, including a burst of 45 yards.
Gavin Williams did it on both sides of the ball Friday night with an interception and two TDs to help Damien beat Aquinas 20-15.
Rio Hondo Prep's star RB Noah Penunuri had to leave the game due to injury, but it appears Calogero Chico has answered the bell in replacement. He ran for 118 yard and one TD on nine carries in a 20-9 win over Schurr.
Blake Wong of Norco hauled in nine receptions for 167 yards and two TDs in the team's 35-27 win over Cajon.
Crespi sophomore QB Chase Curren threw for 236 yards and three TDs on 17 of 24 passing while connecting with nine different receivers in the Celts 34-0 win over Gardena.
100+ POINTS IN CITY SECTION SHOWDOWN
Granada Hills Kennedy defeated Eagle Rock 59-56 in a wild thriller.
Kennedy's Diego Montes was responsible for seven touchdowns, three passing and four rushing. He passed for 280 yards, ran for 164 yards, and helped the Cougars overcome a two-score deficit twice in the game.
Eagle Rock senior QB Liam Pasten had monster game himself, throwing for 389 yards, seven touchdowns and one rushing for a total of eight TDs.
NEW COACHES GET DEBUT VICTORIES
There were 111 coaching changes in Southern California alone this off-season.
Many of these coaches led their respective teams on Friday night for the first. Here is a small breakdown of notable coaches/programs that won or lost in Week 0.
WINNERS
- Kory Minor, Bishop Amat (42-14 over St. Paul)
- Rick Clausen, Westlake (38-14 over Golden Valley)
- Dameon Porter, Harvard-Westlake (21-0 over Cleveland)
- Keith Miller, Bellflower (27-21 over Santa Ana)
- Ben McEnroe, Heritage Christian (34-20 over San Marino)
- Ramon Carmona, Buena Park (27-13 over Buena Park)
- Christian Dearborn, Moorpark (44-13 over Rio Mesa)
- Nate Hollister, Banning (LA) (44-13 over South East)
- Toa Siatunu'u, La Palma Kennedy (35-13 over Pacifica/GG)
- Branden Anderson, Thousand Oaks (44-6 ove Hueneme)
- Matthew Hatchette, Huntington Beach (35-18 win over Orange)
- Nick Karavedas, Fullerton (40-6 over Anaheim)
- Troy Hill, St. Bonaventure (19-7 over St. Francis)
- Paul Unga, Etiwanda (36-13 over Grand Terrace)
- Rick Hayashida, El Camino Real (34-0 over Knight)
FELL SHORT
- Carson Palmer, Santa Margarita (lost 7-3 to Mission Viejo)
- Justin Utuop, Long Beach Poly (lost 14-3 to Leuzinger)
- Alex Pierce, Rancho Cucamonga (lost 28-26 to Murrieta Valley)
- Aaron Huerta, Alemany (lost 37-34 to Calabasas)
