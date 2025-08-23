CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 0 (8/22/25)
The 2025 high school football season is officially here, which means there are breakout performances, stunning victories and more to cover from each weekend — specifically on Friday nights.
Here is how the CIF Southern Section's Top 25 teams fared in Week 0.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, AUG. 21
Yorba Linda 41, Mayfair 0: This game was played at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Chargers and Rams. Yorba Linda sophomore Isaiah Trujillo ran for 69 yards and two TDs on just four carries. The score was 27-0 at halftime.
FRIDAY, AUG. 22
St. John Bosco 31, Manatee (FL) 0: It's a long way to travel for just two quarters, but a win is a win. The Braves chalked up the victory in Florida Friday night in just one half of football after the game was called due to lightning/thunder at halftime. Sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu threw for 121 yards and three TDs.
Mission Viejo 7, Santa Margarita 3: In a game expected to have a lot of points, it was the defense that shined. Ohio State QB Luke Fahey's lone TD pass made the difference and spoiled Carson Palmer's coaching debut for Santa Margarita.
Sierra Canyon 35, JSerra 0: The Trailblazers defense delivers, but it was running back Jaxsen Stokes that delivered the scoring, running for 105 yards and three TDs.
Corona Centennial 42, Servite 14: Dominick Catalano tossed for 310 yards and four TDs for the Huskies.
Millikan 49, Newbury Park 20: Ashton Pannell threw for 322 yards on 10 of 12 passing and four TD passes, stealing the spotlight from Michigan commit Brady Smigiel.
Chaminade 42, Oaks Christian 27: QB Cameron Pooley and RB Marquis Jones paced the offense for the Eagles in a stunning victory.
Murrieta Valley 28, Rancho Cucamonga 26: Nighthawks get a quality win in their opener.
Leuzinger 7, Long Beach Poly 3: Defensive battle.
Gardena Serra 26, Palos Verdes 0: Devohn Moutra scored three TDs in the victory.
San Juan Hills 38, Chaparral 33: Timmy Herr threw for 255 yards and four TDs to lead SJH. Dane Weber tossed for 257 yards and two TDs, but also added 107 rushing yards in the loss.
Tustin 30, San Clemente 17: Tustin starts 2025 with an impressive win over a good Alpha League team.
Damien 20, Aquinas 15: Gavin Williams gets two TDs and an interception.
Fresno Central East 41, Inglewood 12
Edison 20, Clovis West 13
SATURDAY, AUG. 23
Mater Dei, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL): Monarchs will play on national television in Florida on Saturday.
Orange Lutheran at Northwestern (FL): The Lancers will take on the Bulls in Miami on Saturday night.
