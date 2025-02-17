CIF Los Angeles City Section boys, girls basketball 2025 playoff brackets, pairings
The Los Angeles City Section high school basketball playoffs will start this week. The regular season calendar was extended one week due to the Los Angeles wildfires that impact a number of City Section schools.
The City Section office announced the playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls basketball Sunday evening. The girls' opening round for Division I, II, III, IV and V will start Wednesday. The boys will start Thursday.
The boys Open Division will start Wednesday. The girls Open will begin Thursday. For a complete schedule of the City Section basketball calendar, CLICK HERE.
The boys and girls Open Division finals are schedule to be played on Saturday, March 1 at Pasadena City College.
Chatsworth boys', led by McDonald's All-American Alijah Arenas, will be the No. 1 seed in the Open Division, which is the section's top division comprised of eight teams. The Chancellors will take on No. 8 Fairfax in the opening round.
No. 4 Palisades will host No. 5 Venice. No. 2 Westchester will host No. 7 Birmingham and No. 3 Cleveland will host No. 6 George Washington.
Hamilton is the No. 1 seed in the girls Open Division. The Yankees will host No. 8 Granada Hills. No. 4 El Camino Real will host No. 5 Palisades, No. 2 Birmingham will host No. 7 King/Drew, and No. 3 Westchester will host No. 6 Garfield.
Here are the brackets and pairings for each division in boys and girls basketball this postseason.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
