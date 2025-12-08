Connecticut High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Schedule (CIAC) - December 8, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football playoffs continue on Monday, December 8 with 12 games in the semifinal round.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Connecticut high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 13 at a location to be determined.
Class SS
Semifinals
Ledyard vs. Killingly - 12/08 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Nonnewaug vs. Hand - 12/08 at 6:30 p.m. EST
Class S
Semifinals
Sheehan vs. Woodland Regional - 12/08 at 5:00 p.m. EST
Northwest Catholic vs. Ansonia - 12/08 at 5:30 p.m. EST
Class MM
Semifinals
Newington vs. Windsor - 12/08 at 6:30 p.m. EST
Bunnell vs. Wilton - 12/08 at 4:30 p.m. EST
Class M
Semifinals
Brookfield vs. St. Joseph - 12/08 at 6:30 p.m. EST
Holy Cross vs. Berlin - 12/08 at 6:30 p.m. EST
Class LL
Semifinals
Southington vs. Norwich Free Academy - 12/08 at 5:00 p.m. EST
Greenwich vs. Fairfield Prep - 12/08 at 6:00 p.m. EST
Class L
Semifinals
Weaver vs. New Canaan - 12/08 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Cheshire vs. Ridgefield - 12/08 at 6:30 p.m. EST