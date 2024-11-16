CIF North Coast Section 2024 football playoff updated brackets, first-round scores; next matchups (11-15-2024)
The CIF North Coast Section high school football playoffs started Friday in all nine division.
Most eyes were on the the top Open/Division I bracket where, as expected, No. 1 De La Salle and No. 2 Pittsburg won handily over No. 8 San Marin (42-10) and No. 7 Clayton Valley Charter (35-14) to advance to next week's Open championship at Diablo Valley College.
The bottom half of the Division I bracket saw No. 3 San Ramon Valley knocked off No. 6 California, 35-7, and now will face the winner of Saturday's game between fifth seed Cardinal Newman which travels to No. 4 Marin Catholic on Saturday.
The winners of those two games meet Nov. 22-23 with the right to play the loser of the Open Division side.
All section champions qualify for the CIF Northern California Bowl regional, Which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.
Other top seeds in each division are Liberty (D2), Acalanes (D3), Ukiah (D4), St. Vincent de Paul (D5), Arcata (D6) and Moreau Catholic (D7). 8-man D1 (Stuart Hall) and 8-man D2 (Cornerstone Christian).
Defending champions are De La Salle (Open), Pittsburg (D1), El Cerrito (D2), Marin Catholic (D3), Acalanes (D4), Miramonte (D5), St. Vincent (D6), Ferndale (D7), South Fork (8-man D1) and Roseland University Prep (8-man D2).
Click on the brackets to see next week's games. Here are first-round scores from Friday night. Check back for updates.
FOOTBALL BRACKETS NORTH COAST SECTION PLAYOFFS
OPEN/DIVISION 1
No. 1 De La Salle 42, No. 8 San Marin 10
No. 2 Pittsburg 35, No. 7 Clayton Valley Charter 14
No. 3 San Ramon Valley 35, No. 6 California 7
No. 5 Cardinal Newman and No. 4 Marin Catholic, Saturday
DIVISION 2
No. 1 Liberty 35, No. 8 Vintage 7
No. 4 Bishop O'Dowd 31, No. 5 Monte Vista 28
No. 2 Amador Valley 42, No. 7 Las Lomas 21
No. 3 Windsor and No. 6 Casa Grande, Saturday
DIVISION 3
No. 1 Acalanes 42, No. 8 Dublin 13
No. 4 Heritage 34, No. 5 James Logan 0
No. 2 Campolindo 45, No. 7 Berkeley 7
No. 6 San Leandro 25, No. 3 Northgate 24
DIVISION 4
No. 1 Ukiah 35, No. 8 Alameda 0
No. 5 Redwood 21, No. 4 Antioch 16
No. 2 American Canyon 7, No. 7 College Park 0
No. 3 Granada 28, No. 6 Livermore 14
DIVISION 5
No. 8 Arroyo at No. 1 St. Vincent, Saturday
No. 4 Maria Carrollo 28, No. 5 Tamalpais 20
No. 7 Mt. Diablo at No. 2 Salesian, Saturday
No. 3 Sonoma Valley 49, No. 6 Hayward 12
DIVISION 6
No. 1 Arcata 52, No. 8 Bethel 12
No. 5 Petaluma 39, No. 4 Montgomery 33
No. 2 Miramonte 42, No. 7 Newark Memorial 23
No. 3 Piner 17, No. 6 Benicia 14
DIVISION 7
No. 1 Moreau Catholic 49, No. 8 St. Bernard's 14
No. 4 Del Norte 13, No. 5 Kelseyville 12
No. 7 Vallejo at No. 2 Ferndale, Saturday
No. 3 Piedmont 42, No. 6 Fortuna 26
8-MAN DIVISION 1
No. 1 Stuart Hall 76, No. 4 California School for the Deaf 54
No. 3 Roseland University Prep at No. 2 Branson, Saturday
8-MAN DIVISION 2
No. 1 Cornerstone Crhistian 56, No. 4 Tomales 50
No. 2 Elsie Allen 38, No. 3 Round Valley 14