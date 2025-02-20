High School

CIF North Coast Section 2025 boys soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em

De La Salle's soccer team is seeded second in the North Coast Section's Open Division. The team, shown here winning NCS in 2022, has won 14 second crowns.
The first round of CIF's North Coast Section boys soccer winter playoffs are underway with quarterfinal action taking place Friday and Saturday.

The four 16-team brackets are all down to eight with championship matches taking place Feb. 28 and March 1.

Top seeds are Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Cardinal Newman (D2), Livermore (D3) and Piedmont (D4), however Livermore was shocked in a first-round match Tuesday 1-0 by College Park.

Defending champions are Berkeley (D1), Las Lomas (D2), Ukiah (D3) and Cardinal Newman (D4).

Check all the brackets and first-round scores below make sure to check back to play Pick 'Em, a fun interactive game that let's you pick the winners for each round.

2025 NCS BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS

Division 1

Wednesday's first round

No. 1 Dougherty Valley 1, No. 16 Northgate 0

No. 8 Acalanes 4, No. 9 Redwood 2

No. 4 Berkeley 1, No. 13 Vintage 0

No. 5 Ukiah 1, No. 12 Albany 0

No. 2 De La Salle 6, No. 15 Windsor 3

No. 10 San Ramon Valley 2, Monte Vista 1 (PKs)

No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter 4, No. 14 Campolindo 1

No. 11 Alameda 2, No. 6 Richmond 0

Division 2

Tuesday's first round

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, No. 16 Tennyson 0

No. 9 University 2, No. 8 Rancho Cotate 1

No. 4 Archie Williams 2, No. 13 Piner 1

No. 5 Bishop O'Dowd 2, No. 12 Maria Carrillo 1

No. 2 Granada 6, El Cerrito 5 (PKs)

No. 7 California 2, No. 10 Liberty 1

No. 3 Pittsburg 4, No. 14 Lick-Wilmerding 0

No. 11 Marin Academy 2, No. 6 Mt. Eden 0

Division 3

Tuesday's first round

No. 16 College Park 1, No. 1 Livermore 0

No. 9 Napa 5, No. 8 Saint Mary's 0

No. 4 Tamalpais 2, No. 13 Benicia 1 (PKs)

No. 5 De Anza 3, No. 12 Analy 1

No. 15 Castro Valley 2, No. 2 Ygnacio Valley 1

No. 7 Casa Grande 2, No. 10 Montgomery 0

No. 14 James Logan 2, No. 3 Las Momas 0

No. 6 Terra Linda 2, No. 11 San Marin 1

Division 4

Wednesday's first round

No. 1 Piedmont 2, No. 16 Justin-Siena 0

No. 9 Urban 2, No. 8 Petaluma 1

No. 4 San Rafael 3, No. 13 Miramonte 1

No. 5 Marin Catholic 5, No. 12 Concord 3

No. 2 Roseland University 3, No. 15 Kennedy 2 (PKs)

No. 7 Branson 1, No. 10 Washington 0 (PKs)

No. 14 Kennedy 2, No. 3 Healdsburg 0

No. 6 Newark Memorial 5, No. 11 Moreau Catholic 2

