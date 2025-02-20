CIF North Coast Section 2025 boys soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em
The first round of CIF's North Coast Section boys soccer winter playoffs are underway with quarterfinal action taking place Friday and Saturday.
The four 16-team brackets are all down to eight with championship matches taking place Feb. 28 and March 1.
Top seeds are Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Cardinal Newman (D2), Livermore (D3) and Piedmont (D4), however Livermore was shocked in a first-round match Tuesday 1-0 by College Park.
Defending champions are Berkeley (D1), Las Lomas (D2), Ukiah (D3) and Cardinal Newman (D4).
Check all the brackets and first-round scores below make sure to check back to play Pick 'Em, a fun interactive game that let's you pick the winners for each round.
2025 NCS BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS
Division 1
Wednesday's first round
No. 1 Dougherty Valley 1, No. 16 Northgate 0
No. 8 Acalanes 4, No. 9 Redwood 2
No. 4 Berkeley 1, No. 13 Vintage 0
No. 5 Ukiah 1, No. 12 Albany 0
No. 2 De La Salle 6, No. 15 Windsor 3
No. 10 San Ramon Valley 2, Monte Vista 1 (PKs)
No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter 4, No. 14 Campolindo 1
No. 11 Alameda 2, No. 6 Richmond 0
Division 2
Tuesday's first round
No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, No. 16 Tennyson 0
No. 9 University 2, No. 8 Rancho Cotate 1
No. 4 Archie Williams 2, No. 13 Piner 1
No. 5 Bishop O'Dowd 2, No. 12 Maria Carrillo 1
No. 2 Granada 6, El Cerrito 5 (PKs)
No. 7 California 2, No. 10 Liberty 1
No. 3 Pittsburg 4, No. 14 Lick-Wilmerding 0
No. 11 Marin Academy 2, No. 6 Mt. Eden 0
Division 3
Tuesday's first round
No. 16 College Park 1, No. 1 Livermore 0
No. 9 Napa 5, No. 8 Saint Mary's 0
No. 4 Tamalpais 2, No. 13 Benicia 1 (PKs)
No. 5 De Anza 3, No. 12 Analy 1
No. 15 Castro Valley 2, No. 2 Ygnacio Valley 1
No. 7 Casa Grande 2, No. 10 Montgomery 0
No. 14 James Logan 2, No. 3 Las Momas 0
No. 6 Terra Linda 2, No. 11 San Marin 1
Division 4
Wednesday's first round
No. 1 Piedmont 2, No. 16 Justin-Siena 0
No. 9 Urban 2, No. 8 Petaluma 1
No. 4 San Rafael 3, No. 13 Miramonte 1
No. 5 Marin Catholic 5, No. 12 Concord 3
No. 2 Roseland University 3, No. 15 Kennedy 2 (PKs)
No. 7 Branson 1, No. 10 Washington 0 (PKs)
No. 14 Kennedy 2, No. 3 Healdsburg 0
No. 6 Newark Memorial 5, No. 11 Moreau Catholic 2