CIF North Coast Section 2025 girls soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em

Top seeds are Carondelet (Division 1), Marin Academy (D2), Maria Carrillo (D3) and Piedmont (D4)

The North Coast Section girls soccer tournament has completed one run in all four divisions. The quarterfinals will take place Friday and Saturday.
The North Coast Section girls soccer tournament has completed one run in all four divisions. The quarterfinals will take place Friday and Saturday.

The first round of CIF's North Coast Section girls soccer winter playoffs are underway with quarterfinal action taking place Friday and Saturday.

The four 16-team brackets are all down to eight with championship matches taking place Feb. 28 and March 1.

Top seeds are Carondelet (Division 1), Marin Academy (D2), Maria Carrillo (D3) and Piedmont (D4).

Defending champions are San Ramon Valley (D1), Tamalpais (D2), Miramonte (D3) and University-SF (D4).

Check all the brackets and first-round scores below make sure to check back to play Pick 'Em, a fun interactive game that let's you pick the winners for each round.

2025 NCS GIRLS SOCCER BRACKETS

Division 1

Wednesdays first round

No. 1 Carondelet 3, No. 16 Ukiah 2 (PKs)

No. 9 Acalanes 2, No. 8 Las Lomas 1 (PKs)

No. 4 Amador Valley 5, No. 13 Vintage 0

No. 5 Tamalpais 2, No. 12 Northgate 1

No. 15 Liberty 3, No. 2 San Ramon Valley 2

No. 10 Monte Vista 3, No. 7 Casa Grande 0

No. 3 Bishop O'Dowd 3, No. 14 Windsor 2

No. 11 Miramonte 11, No. 6 Redwood 1

Division 2

Tuesday's first round

No. 1 Marin Academy 8, Salesian 0

No. 9 Foothill 1, No. 8 Clayton Valley Charter 0

No. 4 Urban 3, No. 13 Granada 0

No. 12 Terra Linda 2, No. 5 Marin Catholic 1

No. 15 Cardinal Newman 2, No. 2 Branson

No. 7 Dublin 3, No. 10 University 0

No. 3 Sonoma Academy 1, No. 14 College Park 0

No. 11 Head-Royce 3, No. 6 Campolindo 2

Division 3

Tuesday's first round

No. 1 Maria Carrillo 4, No. 16 Antioch 1

No. 4 Montgomery 3, No. 13 Alameda 2

No. 12 Heritage 4, No. 5 Archie Williaims 3 (PKs)

No. 2 American 3, No. 15 San Leandro 1

No. 7 Petaluma 2, No. 10 Newark Memorial 1

No. 14 Freedom 1, No. 3 James Logan 0 (PKs)

No. 6 Castro Valley 1, No. 11 Piner 0 (PKs)

Division 4

Wednesday's first round

No. 1 Piedmont 5, No. 16 College Prep 1

No. 8 Pinole Valley 3, No. 9 Bentley 2

No. 4 Sonoma Valley 10, No. 13 Kennedy 0

No. 5 Kennedy 4, No. 12 Justin-Siena 0

No. 2 Saint Mary's 8, No. 15 Kelseyville 0

No. 7 Berean Christian 2, No. 10 Rancho Cotate 1

No. 3 El Ceritto 2, No. 14 Washington 1

No. 6 San Rafael 3, No. 11 Healdsburg 0

