CIF Northern California 2025 girls soccer playoff: Scores, semifinal matchups, game times (3-6-2025)

Defending champions are Mitty (D1), St. Francis-Sacramento (D2), University (D3), Marin Catholic (D4) and Winters (D5)

Mitch Stephens

Carondelet and Amador Valley battle on the pitch in North Coast Section girls soccer action
Carondelet and Amador Valley battle on the pitch in North Coast Section girls soccer action / Photo: Jim Malone

The 2024 CIF Northern California girls soccer championship have reached the semifinals.

First-round games were Tuesday, Thursday the semifinals are set and the winners will meet Saturday in the finals over five divisions.

Top seeds are Del Oro (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Menlo School (D3), Fresno Christian (D4) and Lowell (D5).

In Division 1 on Tuesday, eighth seed Bishop O'Dowd stunned No. 1 Del Oro 1-0 on penalty kicks. Second seed Saint Francis was the only higher seed to advance as No. 5 Mitty beat No. 4 Monte Vista 1-0 and No. 6 Amador Valley knocked off No. 3 Rocklin, 2-1.

Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores:

2025 NORCAL GIRLS SOCCER BRACKETS

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

