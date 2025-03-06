CIF Northern California 2025 girls soccer playoff: Scores, semifinal matchups, game times (3-6-2025)
The 2024 CIF Northern California girls soccer championship have reached the semifinals.
First-round games were Tuesday, Thursday the semifinals are set and the winners will meet Saturday in the finals over five divisions.
Top seeds are Del Oro (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Menlo School (D3), Fresno Christian (D4) and Lowell (D5).
Defending champions are Mitty (D1), St. Francis-Sacramento (D2), University (D3), Marin Catholic (D4) and Winters (D5).
In Division 1 on Tuesday, eighth seed Bishop O'Dowd stunned No. 1 Del Oro 1-0 on penalty kicks. Second seed Saint Francis was the only higher seed to advance as No. 5 Mitty beat No. 4 Monte Vista 1-0 and No. 6 Amador Valley knocked off No. 3 Rocklin, 2-1.
Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores: