CIF Open Division: Notre Dame, Sierra Canyon edge out victories in first round of pool play
SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA — There were two tight games that kicked off the drama in the Open Division Wednesday, but the storyline of the night might be the return of Rutgers commit Lino Mark.
The speedy Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks point guard has been dealing with a hamstring injury for a majority of the season, and was out of the lineup since January 22. Mark returned in the Knights’ narrow 71-68 victory over JSerra at home in the opening round of Pool A action.
He didn’t start, but his presence was felt with 11 points off the bench, including some game-winning plays in the fourth quarter including a skip pass to Zach White for 3, a big 3-pointer himself, and clutch free throws down the stretch.
“I wanted to make sure to get back into the groove with my team,” Mark said. “Coming off the bench was no problem. I played my game and played hard.”
The team-first approach from Mark, along with top junior Tyran Stokes, will make Notre Dame more dangerous in its next three pool-play games (La Mirada, Santa Margarita and Harvard-Westlake, respectively).
Stokes had just seven points in the win, but White finished with 17 and rising sophomore NaVorrow Bowman had 16 points.
Notre Dame will host La Mirada (0-1) and Santa Margarita (0-0) will host JSerra (0-1). Harvard-Westlake has the night off.
SIERRA CANYON WINS IN OT
The toss up of the night came in Pool B — and it delivered.
Sierra Canyon defeated Redondo Union in overtime, 69-66, thanks to Bryce Cofield’s 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Alexander poured in 18 points and Max Adams added 11 for Sierra Canyon. Hudson Mayes led Redondo (0-1) with 25 points.
Redondo Union used a 12-0 run in the final frame to force OT.
Sierra Canyon (1-0) will host Heritage Christian (0-1) on Friday. Redondo Union (0-1) will play at St. John Bosco (0-0). Roosevelt will have the night off.
ROOSEVELT, HARVARD-WESTLAKE ROLLS
Harvard-Westlake 73, La Mirada 52: Nik Khamenia led HW with 25 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.
Roosevelt 74, Heritage Christian 57: Brayden Burries notched a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.
OPEN DIVISION STANDINGS
POOL A
POOL B
Harvard-Westlake 1-0
Roosevelt 1-0
Notre Dame 1-0
Sierra Canyon 1-0
JSerra 0-1
Redondo Union 0-1
La Mirada 0-1
Heritage Christian 0-1
Santa Margarita 0-0
St. John Bosco 0-0