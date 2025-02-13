California CIF high school boys basketball playoff scores, stats, brackets, second-round matchups
The CIF Southern Section high school boys basketball playoffs started Wednesday night, and it's no surprise there were some stunning results.
The Open Division was littered with drama while Division 1 saw notable programs fall in the opening round.
DIVISION 1 SCORES, NOTABLE STATS
Crespi 90, Edison 54: Jayden Xu led the Celts with 24 points. Peyton White added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Campbell Hall 82, Chaminade 69: Isaiah Johnson had 35 points in the win.
Brentwood 81, San Clemente 56: Freshman Shalen Sheppard had 25 points and sophomore AJ Okoh had 19 in the victory.
Mater Dei 66, Fountain Valley 57: DeMarcus Henry tallied 17 points and nine rebounds in the Monarchs' win.
St. Pius 61, Alemany 56: Douglas Langford had 15 points
Inglewood 80, Westlake 69: Jason Crowe Jr. had 40 points. Parker Jefferson added 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Anaheim/Canyon 60, Damien 55: Brandon Benjamin had 23 points
Santa Barbara 62, St. Anthony 57: Luke Zuffelato notched 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Windward 68, La Habra 58: JJ Harris led the Wildcats with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Below are the bracket links for boys and girls basketball playoffs in chronological order. Each bracket will show the second-round matchups.
BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
